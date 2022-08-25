Sounds like the White House is doing a bang-up job of explaining and rationalizing Joe Biden’s unlawful move to cancel student debt for millions of Americans at the expense of millions more Americans:

But perhaps nobody’s having a bigger banner day than White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who’s been tasked with answering the White House press corps’ questions on the matter. Seriously, guys. Karine is doing just greeeeeat:

 

This is historical, people. The Biden administration is making history. Might make your savings history in the process, but when you’re making history, sometimes you have to make sacrifices, too.

Of course, Karine can’t (or won’t) actually tell us how much it’s going to cost us to make history … but she did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night:

Oh, OK. Makes sense. At least if you’re on mushrooms or something.

Trending

Definitely strong Michael Scott energy there. Well, that’s not entirely fair. Michael Scott can at least be charming sometimes.

Let’s listen some more:

This would have been a good time for Karine to break out the pen and paper and show us her work. That’s not what she did, of course.

She just flailed even more:

What? That’s not how this stuff is supposed to work.

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t seem to really understand how things are supposed to work.

Narrator: Karine Jean-Pierre was not, in fact, glad that Jacqui Heinrich asked that question. Hard to blame her, honestly. Would you want to have to rationalize the Biden administration’s shenanigans and chronic intellectual dishonesty and inconsistency? Hell no.

But Jean-Pierre also signed on for this knowing that she was going to have to explain and defend some pretty insane and awful stuff, so also deserves to get called out for her own role in the sideshow.

That’s actually probably not too far off from how she approaches non-softball questions.

If you look really, really closely, you can just make out the early signs of Karine Jean-Pierre slowly transforming into a corncob.

Liberal MSM lapdogs: “Karine Jean-Pierre is going to be a fantastic White House press secretary!”

Us and other people with eyes and ears: “We disagree.”

Looks like we were right about her the whole time. Shocker, we know.

Anyway, it’s needless to say at this point that Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t cut out for this job. She makes Jen Psaki look poised and eloquent. If the Biden administration wants to sell the public on this bailout, they’re gonna need a better spokesperson than Karine Jean-Pierre.

And if they want to sell the courts on this issue, they’re gonna need the actual devil’s advocate. And even then, they’ll fail.

***

Related:

WATCH: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reeeeally doesn’t want to discuss student loan bailout’s price tag with CNN’s John Berman

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19deficitdeficit reductionInflation Reducation ActJacqui HeinrichKarine Jean-Pierrenational emergencyrecessionstudent debtstudent debt cancellationStudent Loan Cancellationstudent loan debtstudent loans