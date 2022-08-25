Yesterday’s announcement from Joe Biden that, with a flick of his pen, he was canceling $10,000 in student loan debt ($20,000 for Pell grant recipients, actually) — thus piling an additional hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit — had quite a lot of people seeing red. Understandably so, since it effectively amounts to stealing money from responsible adults and handing it to irresponsible children. And it does that without actually doing anything meaningful to address the very real problem of insanely high — and still climbing — college tuition costs and devaluation of college degrees.

We could seriously spend the coming days, weeks, months, and even years doing posts highlighting hardworking Americans’ extremely righteous indignation over President Biden’s unlawful — and wholly unjustifiable — power play.

Or, we could turn the mic over to Iowahawk and let him shred the people and the institutions responsible for so many of us getting screwed without recourse. Yeah, let’s do that.

Strap in, folks. It’s a long, bumpy ride, but we promise it’s a ride worth taking. And it all begins with Laurence Tribe’s asinine and tone-deaf tweet about being grateful that thousands of his Harvard Law students will be getting taxpayers’ hard-earned money to help pay off their debt:

That lit a fire under Iowahawk, who took it and made a veritable inferno:

Iowahawk’s being facetious, but the idea that Laurence Tribe’s former students would be struggling is actually pretty fitting when you consider what his expertise is truly worth.

Before we post the rest of the thread, we’d like to take a moment to thank Iowahawk not just for speaking for us so eloquently and intelligently, but also for reminding us that there are, in fact, some students out there who took out loans in order to further their education and were arguably victimized by bad people. To just blame every student who ever took out a hefty loan for college is to oversimplify the problem.

Anyway, let’s get back to it:

And how about four-year colleges and universities?

It’s not only not unreasonable, but it’s entirely reasonable.

He did, and he picked up right where he left off:

Don’t be sorry, sir. You’re exactly right.

Now there’s an idea.

Sounds fair to us!

Yep.

Unleash the efficiency experts ASAP!

That rant’s worth a hell of a lot more than $0.02. It’s arguably worth more than a college degree these days, actually, because people could actually take what it taught them and run with it.

Can’t say that for a college education so much anymore.

***

