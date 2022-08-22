The Biden White House (with help from the media of course) have been saying this might be the best month not just for President Biden, but for any president in the history of the country. The White House also says this past week was a great one for all Americans:

It was a great week to be an American. pic.twitter.com/3e21c3Nch0 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2022

Naturally the White House is taking full advantage of all these supposed “wins” for Biden and the American people by having President Biden do several press conferences and take questions that will provide an opportunity to do a bit of bragging about all this success.

Wait, that’s actually not happening:

Joe Biden spending a third week on vacation, according to his schedule, returning to the White House briefly on Wednesday to do a DNC event in Maryland before leaving again for Delaware. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 22, 2022

The WH has to have the president pace himself amid all these wins.

Interesting contrast of media stories saying Joe Biden is having the best month of his presidency while staying completely out of sight and sound. https://t.co/FBkSMSePSV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2022

Biden’s handlers usually end up resorting to the basement strategy that they perfected in 2020.

Hide him until November 9th. — Logics are Hard (@steveb_67) August 22, 2022

They’ll do that as much as possible.

All is well!

***

***

