Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse might be rooting for President Biden to go into “executive beast mode,” but when it comes to Biden going into “re-election beast mode,” Whitehouse isn’t quite as much of a cheerleader:

Q: "Do you think [Biden] should run again?" Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: "I'm going to duck that question." pic.twitter.com/eRCekJ1FHP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2022

If you’re Biden that’s a big OUCH.

Whitehouse said “we don’t have any candidates yet” but Biden has already indicated he plans to run for re-election:

👀@SenWhitehouse, asked if Biden should run again in 2024: "I’m going to duck that question, if you don’t mind" "We don’t have any candidates yet for 2024, and I’m not picking amongst them" https://t.co/qQGA0dF31t — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) August 18, 2022

From the Boston Globe:

A recent Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll found 68.8 percent of likely general election voters in Rhode Island do not think President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024. So what would US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse say if those pollsters called him? “I’m going to duck that question, if you don’t mind,” Whitehouse said on the Rhode Island Report podcast. “We don’t have any candidates yet for 2024, and I’m not picking amongst them.”

Frankly we’re surprised Whitehouse’s response wasn’t “what does any of this have to do with Brett Kavanaugh” before pulling out a copy of his yearbook.

Profiles in courage — 4Dogs (@DLewisSmith) August 19, 2022

The Biden White House has been trying to tout a month of “legislative wins” but it doesn’t look like other Democrats are so impressed they automatically think Biden should run for re-election.

