FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before a Senate committee:

Coming up FBI director Wray b4 the senate Judic cmte for long overdue FBI oversight hearing I hv tough questions I need concrete answers to Hearing starts at 9am Iowa time — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 4, 2022

GRASSLEY: "The FBI's credibility is on the line, as the principles that helped found and sustain our great nation are also on the line." pic.twitter.com/HN4R4GtP24 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

During questioning, senators asked Director Wray about issues such as what the FBI considers “domestic extremism,” threats of violence against SCOTUS justices over political issues, investigations of “Russia collusion” along with Hunter Biden, and border security (or border insecurity as it were).

When it was Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s turn, he didn’t fail to deliver when it comes to predictability:

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse uses his time during the FBI Oversight hearing to ask about information regarding the unsubstantiated, uncorroborated sexual assault allegations and smears against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/RZFBPDQRrZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

Look up the definition of “obsession” in the dictionary and there will be a picture of Sen. Whitehouse flipping through Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook.

One of Congress’ dumbest members cannot stop taking L’s on this unsubstantiated smear. Give it a rest, Senator Whiteclub! https://t.co/NRk6QAKvfQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2022

It’s simply amazing. But it’s not as if Whitehouse was going to actually ask Wray about anything relevant.

