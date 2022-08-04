FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before a Senate committee:

During questioning, senators asked Director Wray about issues such as what the FBI considers “domestic extremism,” threats of violence against SCOTUS justices over political issues, investigations of “Russia collusion” along with Hunter Biden, and border security (or border insecurity as it were).

When it was Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s turn, he didn’t fail to deliver when it comes to predictability:

Look up the definition of “obsession” in the dictionary and there will be a picture of Sen. Whitehouse flipping through Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook.

It’s simply amazing. But it’s not as if Whitehouse was going to actually ask Wray about anything relevant.

