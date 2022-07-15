For a while now the only person keeping the Biden administration & most Dems from driving the country completely off a cliff has been Joe Manchin, and the lefties are raging once again after the senator from West Virginia gave a thumbs-down to another massive spending bill purportedly designed to halt climate change:

"Mr. Manchin appeared to have single-handedly shattered Mr. Biden’s ambitious climate agenda and what would have been the largest single federal investment in American history toward addressing the toll of climate change."https://t.co/DVPqz1BbZZ — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) July 15, 2022

Yep, Biden and the Dems’ latest effort to make inflation even worse is, thankfully, going nowhere:

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, pulled the plug on Thursday on negotiations to salvage key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, informing his party’s leaders that he would not support funding for climate or energy programs or raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations. The decision by Mr. Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat whose opposition has effectively stalled Mr. Biden’s economic package in the evenly divided Senate, dealt a devastating blow to his party’s efforts to enact a broad social safety net, climate and tax package.

If it weren’t for Sen. Manchin, Biden and most congressional Democrats would be happily pounding the final nails into America’s economic coffin. Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says it’s time for President Biden to circumvent Congress:

With legislative climate options now closed, it’s now time for executive Beast Mode. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 15, 2022

But of course! And we expect to see more of that from the same people who say Ron DeSantis (and Trump) are authoritarians.

Another one for the Federal Legislators Against the Federal Legislature Hall of Fame. https://t.co/hgNsvaklrT — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2022

We’ll try and remember Sen. Whitehouse’s opinion on a president skirting Congress when there’s a Republican in the Oval Office.

y’all really get off on the idea of a dictator — Kaya (@kayatweetsstuff) July 15, 2022

Not just a dictator, a dictator they control cause they’re too lazy to actually do their jobs. — PontificAsian (@PontificAsian) July 15, 2022

Even the Supreme Court told Congress to do their jobs (and the Dems lost their minds even more).