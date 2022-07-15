For a while now the only person keeping the Biden administration & most Dems from driving the country completely off a cliff has been Joe Manchin, and the lefties are raging once again after the senator from West Virginia gave a thumbs-down to another massive spending bill purportedly designed to halt climate change:

Yep, Biden and the Dems’ latest effort to make inflation even worse is, thankfully, going nowhere:

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, pulled the plug on Thursday on negotiations to salvage key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, informing his party’s leaders that he would not support funding for climate or energy programs or raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.

The decision by Mr. Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat whose opposition has effectively stalled Mr. Biden’s economic package in the evenly divided Senate, dealt a devastating blow to his party’s efforts to enact a broad social safety net, climate and tax package.

If it weren’t for Sen. Manchin, Biden and most congressional Democrats would be happily pounding the final nails into America’s economic coffin. Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says it’s time for President Biden to circumvent Congress:

But of course! And we expect to see more of that from the same people who say Ron DeSantis (and Trump) are authoritarians.

We’ll try and remember Sen. Whitehouse’s opinion on a president skirting Congress when there’s a Republican in the Oval Office.

Even the Supreme Court told Congress to do their jobs (and the Dems lost their minds even more).

