Politico has a report that says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is “in regular contact” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That story has rendered Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse “speechless”:

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw pulled no punches in response:

OUCH!

Speechless and no doubt triggered.

Naturally libs in the replies think that’s enough to warrant Thomas’s removal from the Court.

Careful, everybody, or Whitehouse might want to do a forensic analysis of everybody’s high school yearbook!

Nice try though, Sen. Whitehouse.

