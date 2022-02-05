Politico has a report that says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is “in regular contact” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That story has rendered Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse “speechless”:

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw pulled no punches in response:

It’s 2022, Senator. Times have changed since your whites-only country club days, and you should not be so scandalized if people of different races interact with each other. https://t.co/nsAPUqkMWH — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 5, 2022

Are you under the impression Supreme Court Justices can't speak to elected officials? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 4, 2022

Yo, Sheldon (@SenWhitehouse). Justice Douglas was good friends with FDR and Truman. https://t.co/WF0iJ4vZgl — PA (@PlumWdhse) February 5, 2022

Naturally libs in the replies think that’s enough to warrant Thomas’s removal from the Court.

Senator Whitehouse is "speechless" that Justice Thomas and Gov. DeSantis are acquainted. Whitehouse belongs to a private club that appartently bans Black members. Apparently Sen Whitehouse doesn't approve of race mixing. https://t.co/sH6oLIyuIF — Duke Powell (@dwp4401) February 5, 2022

You must be speechless because you don't have any African American friends. https://t.co/EQAej8WDxe — BB 🇺🇸🍺 (@BeerBot200) February 5, 2022

So Senator all Whitehouse country club wants to tell Thomas who he may speak with? Must be ask your permission before all communications?Sounds racist to me. https://t.co/zcJsjiZRj0 — Un-nudgeable (@KPlorable) February 5, 2022

Careful, everybody, or Whitehouse might want to do a forensic analysis of everybody’s high school yearbook!

The Senator is speechless because he’d never allow Justice Thomas into his beach club. https://t.co/1JyuHkoL8v — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 5, 2022

