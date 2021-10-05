Why is Sheldon Whitehouse?

We can’t help but ask ourselves that question every single time he opens his mouth.

And in light of his remarks today regarding the recent testimonies by Team USA women gymnasts on Larry Nassar’s sexual predation, we’re asking ourselves that question once again:

First of all, Christine Blasey Ford has literally nothing to do with the Larry Nassar case. And second of all, unlike Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Simone Biles et al.’s allegations against Larry Nassar are credible and supported by evidence.

Does Sheldon Whitehouse understand the difference between the two situations? Does he care?

And what a slap in the face to Larry Nassar’s victims.

Everyone should be angered by Sheldon Whitehouse.

We really, really need to.

