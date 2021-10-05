Why is Sheldon Whitehouse?

We can’t help but ask ourselves that question every single time he opens his mouth.

And in light of his remarks today regarding the recent testimonies by Team USA women gymnasts on Larry Nassar’s sexual predation, we’re asking ourselves that question once again:

Senator Whitehouse on the testimony of Simone Biles & other gymnasts about sexual predator Larry Nassar: "We had another exceptionally brave & powerful witness with allegations of sexual assault in this committee before the Olympic athletes, & that was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2021

First of all, Christine Blasey Ford has literally nothing to do with the Larry Nassar case. And second of all, unlike Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Simone Biles et al.’s allegations against Larry Nassar are credible and supported by evidence.

He did this last month when the gymnasts testified too. https://t.co/u1os45Sc6z — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2021

Does Sheldon Whitehouse understand the difference between the two situations? Does he care?

He insists on embarrassing himself daily — just alan (@JustJustalan) October 5, 2021

And what a slap in the face to Larry Nassar’s victims.

Uhhhhh…no. like seriously NO https://t.co/75D6L3BIjP — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) October 5, 2021

This is disgusting to compare the two……SMH — CCD (@ConwayCD) October 5, 2021

Imagine thinking they are comparable in any way. — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) October 5, 2021

Those gymnasts should be extremely angered by this dolt. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) October 5, 2021

Everyone should be angered by Sheldon Whitehouse.

He’s a loon. — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 5, 2021

Why don’t we have more conversations about how insane Whitehouse is? https://t.co/fM2aIOCOnv — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 5, 2021

We really, really need to.