Why is Sheldon Whitehouse?
We can’t help but ask ourselves that question every single time he opens his mouth.
And in light of his remarks today regarding the recent testimonies by Team USA women gymnasts on Larry Nassar’s sexual predation, we’re asking ourselves that question once again:
Senator Whitehouse on the testimony of Simone Biles & other gymnasts about sexual predator Larry Nassar: "We had another exceptionally brave & powerful witness with allegations of sexual assault in this committee before the Olympic athletes, & that was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford."
First of all, Christine Blasey Ford has literally nothing to do with the Larry Nassar case. And second of all, unlike Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Simone Biles et al.’s allegations against Larry Nassar are credible and supported by evidence.
He did this last month when the gymnasts testified too. https://t.co/u1os45Sc6z
Does Sheldon Whitehouse understand the difference between the two situations? Does he care?
Good lord… https://t.co/gyp0KPTeL7
He insists on embarrassing himself daily
And what a slap in the face to Larry Nassar’s victims.
Uhhhhh…no. like seriously NO https://t.co/75D6L3BIjP
This is disgusting
to compare the two……SMH
Imagine thinking they are comparable in any way.
Those gymnasts should be extremely angered by this dolt.
Everyone should be angered by Sheldon Whitehouse.
He’s a loon.
Why don’t we have more conversations about how insane Whitehouse is? https://t.co/fM2aIOCOnv
We really, really need to.
Holy crap, is this guy a skunk. @SenWhitehouse https://t.co/6AUIYd6oFh
Sickening.
