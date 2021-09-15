U.S. gymnasts are testifying today before the Senate on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

As we told you earlier, the FBI has fired Agent Michael Langeman, who was in charge of the investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

Long overdue: FBI fires Michael Langeman, lead agent on failed Nassar investigation – The Washington Post https://t.co/lKUsPyAtQQ — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 15, 2021

And that’s a step, we suppose. But based on testimonies from gymnasts like Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, it’s not nearly enough to atone for the damage.

Listening to @Aly_Raisman @Simone_Biles and these brave women standing up for others today. Heroes. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021

Watch:

In emotional testimony before a Senate committee, star US gymnast Simone Biles blames "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated" sex abuse. "The organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete… failed to do their jobs." https://t.co/4XH2uT576a pic.twitter.com/IVcyhpeswv — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2021

.@Simone_Biles: "We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at @FBI or U.S. AG or USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable." pic.twitter.com/fnfWU8RhCw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

.@McKaylaMaroney: "After telling my entire story of abuse to the @FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report, 17 months later, they made up entirely false claims about what I said." pic.twitter.com/CC7Wpvg27U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

Maroney: “The @FBI, U.S. OG and USOPC sat idly by while dozens of girls continue to be molested by Larry Nasser … They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing … These FBI agents have committed an obvious crime; they falsified my report & that’s illegal.” pic.twitter.com/YzpJ2A65N6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

Maroney: “The @TheJusticeDept refused to prosecute these individuals. Why? Deputy Attorney General @LisaMonaco couldn’t even bring herself to be here today … Why are public servants whose job it is to protect getting away with this? This is not justice. Enough is enough." pic.twitter.com/8PSvnj9MXL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

Maggie Nichols (@MagsGotSwag12): “The @FBI issued no search warrants and made no arrests … The OIG report found that senior FBI officials lied to the IG, engaged in conflicts of interest & tried to cover up the biggest sexual abuse scandals in the history of sports." pic.twitter.com/ngrZTu7bIg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

RT @cspan: WATCH: @Aly_Raisman complete opening statement. “Why must we speculate when the facts are obtainable and the stakes are so high?” pic.twitter.com/X9BPtYoLjU — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) September 15, 2021

"It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter." US gymnast Aly Raisman, a Larry Nassar accuser, said "it disgusts me" that abuse victims "are still fighting for the most basic answers and accountability over six years later." https://t.co/BOG2r7LXvC pic.twitter.com/MHbFR7szuq — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2021

It’s heartbreaking. It’s infuriating. The fact that these young women were ignored and abandoned by those ostensibly charged with seeking justice is an indelible stain on the FBI and U.S. Justice Department.