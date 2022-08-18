Because the Biden administration obviously has no interest in securing the southern border, Texas and Arizona are taking matters into their own hands. For example, the Texas National Guard locked a gate at a crossing into private property, but it didnâ€™t stay locked for long as Fox Newsâ€™ Bill Melugin reported:

Melugin says thatâ€™s not the first time thatâ€™s happened, though was is new is that the Texas National Guard is at least attempting to keep things locked up at the border:

Obviously somebody has ordered the border patrol not to allow gates the National Guard locks to stay that way.

Townhallâ€™s Julio Rosas adds this:

While members of the Texas National Guard are augmenting Texas state troopers who have been deployed to the southern border under Operation Lone Star, they do not have the final authority to prevent illegal entry as that job falls under Border Patrolâ€™s jurisdiction. That is not to say the Texas National Guard hasnâ€™t made attempts to stop the flow of illegal crossings, but they are only legally authorized to do so much.

