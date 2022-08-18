Because the Biden administration obviously has no interest in securing the southern border, Texas and Arizona are taking matters into their own hands. For example, the Texas National Guard locked a gate at a crossing into private property, but it didnâ€™t stay locked for long as Fox Newsâ€™ Bill Melugin reported:

NEW: For the first time, we witnessed the TX National Guard close & lock a gate on private property at a major crossing area in Eagle Pass, denying entry to migrants who just crossed illegally & expected to be let in. Border Patrol then came w/ a key & let them in for processing. pic.twitter.com/S1fZaTJnEi â€” Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 17, 2022

This was the moment Border Patrol arrived with the key and let the migrants in. The landowner allows both TX DPS/National Guard and Border Patrol to work here. The gate has always been left open in the past. TX is now closing it, & migrants have to wait for BP to be let in. pic.twitter.com/AR4S9Vn3qH â€” Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 17, 2022

Melugin says thatâ€™s not the first time thatâ€™s happened, though was is new is that the Texas National Guard is at least attempting to keep things locked up at the border:

Border Patrol opening gates etc to allow migrants in is not new. They have to process migrants on U.S. soil per federal law. Whatâ€™s new is TX is now closing the gate & denying entry at this major crossing location. Always open in months past, including this video I shot in May. pic.twitter.com/FfWWvoch6r â€” Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 17, 2022

Obviously somebody has ordered the border patrol not to allow gates the National Guard locks to stay that way.

This needs to go viral. TX Natâ€™l Guard locks gate to keep illegals out. USBP shows up to unlock the gate and process them in. Shocking contrast.https://t.co/TYbvjXnDNc â€” James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) August 17, 2022

Townhallâ€™s Julio Rosas adds this:

While members of the Texas National Guard are augmenting Texas state troopers who have been deployed to the southern border under Operation Lone Star, they do not have the final authority to prevent illegal entry as that job falls under Border Patrolâ€™s jurisdiction. That is not to say the Texas National Guard hasnâ€™t made attempts to stop the flow of illegal crossings, but they are only legally authorized to do so much.

***

Related:

â€˜Biden needs to get off his a*s and do somethinâ€™ about it!â€™ New Yorkers go OFF on Biden and his border crisis (now that itâ€™s in their backyard) *watch*

NYT: N.Y. and D.C. canâ€™t handle influx of thousands of migrants â€¦ and itâ€™s all border state GOP governorsâ€™ fault

â€˜Disgracefulâ€™! Bill Melugin lists reasons BP agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants will be disciplined anyway

***

Editorâ€™s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!