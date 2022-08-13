The GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat that is currently occupied by January 6th Committee member Rep. Liz Cheney is Tuesday, and according to polls Cheney’s about to be swept out of office:

According to the 2022 Wyoming Primary Election Survey conducted by the University of Wyoming’s Survey & Analysis Center, Cheney is now trailing by nearly 30 points with 27.8 percent compared to Hageman’s 57.4 percent among likely GOP voters. Broken down by party, Republicans favor Hageman by a margin of 68 percent to Cheney’s 15 percent while Democrats favor Cheney 98 percent to Hageman’s 2 percent. Independents are more evenly split with Cheney up slightly at 43 percent over Hageman’s 41 percent.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod presented a theory for why Cheney keeps falling farther behind in the polls, and that it’s because she’s unable to hold public events:

.@RepLizCheney reportedly is not able to campaign for re-election at open, public events in Wyoming because of threats to her safety.

This, in the United States of America, folks.

Think about that. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 12, 2022

Does it sound as if the list of excuses for a huge Cheney loss is already being written?

What Axelrod tweeted is also the story Cheney is likely to tell after losing and getting a gig at MSNBC or CNN.

Well thats BS. Her polling numbers as so low she knows that she has zero chance of re-election. Maybe her father could fix this issue for her… Oh Wait! https://t.co/444H2FvtXk — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) August 13, 2022

She is not able to campaign because NOBODY SHOWS UP TO SUPPORT HER https://t.co/ewnlZpZZcz — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) August 13, 2022

Yeah, there’s that too!

Now do Lee Zeldin and Supreme Court justices. https://t.co/tK13UC1GN2 — TheBSDetector (@burn_loot) August 13, 2022

Can the kids of SCOTUS Justices play on their own front lawn? https://t.co/jkEeZwnGDn — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) August 13, 2022

When it comes to getting triggered over “threats,” the Left needs to sit this one out.

Lee Zeldin was attacked on stage by a guy with a blade and is still on the campaign trail. Cheney doesn’t want video of herself being booed and jeered by voters. https://t.co/cncMTZVEuj — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 13, 2022

Cheney’s campaign is trying to avoid those optics and that’s the reason she’s not having more public events.

