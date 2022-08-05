The Biden White House is taking some victory laps today over the latest jobs report that has some details they won’t be quick to share. However, gas prices remain high and inflation is still hitting the bottom lines of Americans. Today Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why President Biden and other Dems are bragging about how much money they’re saving drivers considering how much higher gas prices are compared to when Biden took office. How’s this for spin?

DOOCY: "Why is the president bragging today about gas prices?" JEAN-PIERRE: "Because it has gone down." DOOCY: "It's still $1.72 higher than when he took office?" pic.twitter.com/YBDnuTSvmg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2022

Maybe next time Doocy can ask if “Putin’s price hike” is officially over.

We ain’t buying the lie that all is fine. Hasn’t been fine since Biden took office https://t.co/HFRrfSMW9r — chrisLang (@chrisLa02857236) August 5, 2022

Translation:

We doubled the cost of gas, and then lowered it a few cents to appease the peasants.

We will rinse and repeat until everyone is eating bugs and walking. https://t.co/04VYc0pclp — San Soo Guy (@Idahoguy74) August 5, 2022

That’s what the Biden White House wants everybody to believe is part of the exciting transition:

Karine Jean-Pierre: "We are not in a recession…we are in a transition." pic.twitter.com/k6l34XnSwJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2022

Right… a “transition” to what?

