Yesterday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy triggered White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by asking why small border towns should be expected to take care of illegal immigrants but it’s unacceptable to send them to cities like Washington, DC and New York City (both sanctuary cities, ironically). During today’s briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked why it’s so wrong for southern states to bus illegals from the border to northern cities when it’s perfectly acceptable for the federal government to fly them around the country in the middle of the night.

Make sure you’re not drinking anything when listening to KJP’s answer:

REPORTER: "What's the difference between Texas busing migrants to DC, and the federal government flying migrants to, say New York, in the middle of the night?" KJP: "It's very different, because we're not using migrants as a political pawn." pic.twitter.com/U3rABzadSK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2022

The irony and projection streams have just been crossed. Wow.

Its exactly the same, they just don't like it when it's done to them — Bob (@councilofbobs) July 29, 2022

Nope, not at all.

Irony alert. Best in class. https://t.co/WeoTsaufY8 — Dawn M Monaghan (@DawnMMonaghan) July 29, 2022

They made while communities of migrants in red states to change the demographics and voting trends. Is that not using them as political pawns? https://t.co/z44a3i8WLw — 4 Rings (@oxCryptoxo) July 29, 2022

All Biden and the Democrats do is turn people and groups into political pawns.

“It’s different because we are good people and they are bad” This is basically the Dems excuse for being hypocrites every time https://t.co/Mt8rgK73RQ — Robert Noerr (@NoerrRobert) July 29, 2022

"It's totally different because reasons and also, shut up," she explained. https://t.co/5tbPFujhSo — Cruadin (@cruadin) July 29, 2022

That’s pretty much Jean-Pierre’s approach when challenged on just about anything.

