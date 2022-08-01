You might remember last month when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of “The Squad” were detained at the Supreme Court building during a protest and even pretended to be handcuffed.

Ocasio-Cortez even tweeted evidence of her stunning bravery when officers at the SCOTUS building “arrested” her:

Meanwhile, back in reality, AOC was ticketed and not actually arrested:

With all that in mind, guess what Polifact ruled on claims that AOC faked the arrest…

Never change, Politifact!

For bonus hackery, if you watched the Politifact video one of the sources they used to “debunk” claims about AOC was… AOC herself.

“Is the claim about AOC true?” — “Fact check: No, because AOC says it’s not true.”

Anything to help keep a preferred narrative alive.

Politifact’s credibility has been completely out the window for quite a while now.

You’ll notice what the “fact-checkers” are not looking into:

