You might remember last month when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of “The Squad” were detained at the Supreme Court building during a protest and even pretended to be handcuffed.

Ocasio-Cortez even tweeted evidence of her stunning bravery when officers at the SCOTUS building “arrested” her:

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, back in reality, AOC was ticketed and not actually arrested:

This isn’t “arrest paperwork”, this is a ticket in lieu of arrest, so again AOC is exaggerating the truth which explains why she was never handcuffed. She’s literally playing victim for political gain and street credibility. pic.twitter.com/jZaVFsFnyd — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022

Looks like she needs to pay her $50 in person within 15 days at Capitol police headquarters. pic.twitter.com/4vXJY79587 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 20, 2022

With all that in mind, guess what Polifact ruled on claims that AOC faked the arrest…

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested during an abortion-rights demonstration outside the Supreme Court. She didn’t fake the arrest. https://t.co/aFK0ILM0S0 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 1, 2022

Never change, Politifact!

She faked getting arrested.

She was never taken to jail.

There was no formal booking.

She faked having handcuffs on.

Politifact lies. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 1, 2022

She faked being handcuffed. Your own video shows that. Did the DNC finalize its acquisition of @PolitiFact? https://t.co/qUz5bVSbj2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 1, 2022

For bonus hackery, if you watched the Politifact video one of the sources they used to “debunk” claims about AOC was… AOC herself.

“Is the claim about AOC true?” — “Fact check: No, because AOC says it’s not true.”

Was she read her Miranda rights? No? She got a ticket. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) August 1, 2022

She had no handcuffs, so she was not arrested. She may have been detained, but that is not the same thing. Why must you lie??? https://t.co/8TYbiY0j6m — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) August 1, 2022

Anything to help keep a preferred narrative alive.

Impressed.

With this claim, you've finally convinced me to disregard all future findings by your organization. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 1, 2022

Politifact’s credibility has been completely out the window for quite a while now.

So you are saying receiving a fine/ticket and being arrested are the same thing? — John Kacz (@Jkacz72) August 1, 2022

Please hold while Wikipedia makes 17 new updates to the definition of being arrested. — who put these people in charge (@JamiePo87690397) August 1, 2022

You’ll notice what the “fact-checkers” are not looking into:

You should fact check that group that coached these elected officials pic.twitter.com/Psubnpsa2D — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 1, 2022

