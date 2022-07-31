In just over two weeks voters in Rep. Liz Cheney’s district will decide if she gets to keep her job (and position on the January 6th Commission) or if her Republican primary opponent will move on to the midterm election in November. Judging from polls it’s not looking good for Cheney’s chances of holding onto her congressional seat, but just to get a gauge on voter sentiment, CNN interviewed some people in Wyoming:

As the Wyoming primary elections approach, @randikayeCNN asks local voters about Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s chance of reelection following her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6. Watch here: https://t.co/Rf6q9lMYs7 — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2022

The Cheney campaign won’t be promoting this video, that’s for sure.

CNN goes to Wyoming to ask voters if they're gonna vote for #LizCheney… Hilarity ensues. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vycOAhA1dd — Joe Dan Gorman🇺🇸 #UltraMAGA 1776 (@ThatJoeDanGuy) July 30, 2022

It seems that Cheney’s in trouble at least in part because too many Republicans see the January 6th Commission for what it really is about.

I don't ever watch CNN, nor repost anything they have to say, but this is absolutely priceless! I had to make an exception 😌 😏 ☺️ https://t.co/NNVvyyvCXC — Imogene (@Imogene08) July 31, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 the “reporter” just cannot grasp what normal Americans believe is going on. https://t.co/llF5eEVTrD — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) July 31, 2022

In fairness, CNN did find one Liz Cheney supporter in Wyoming:

this man was the only liz cheney supporter CNN could find lol pic.twitter.com/8BzUl2H5Vk — left-litwick (@leftistlitwick) July 30, 2022

It’s also been noted recently that much of Cheney’s fundraising comes from outside her state:

#FakeNewsCNN doesn’t mention Liz Cheney was rebuked by the WY GOP & basically she has no connection with the state at this point. All her money comes from Democrats & McCarthy. https://t.co/qu6u8akeDp — $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 31, 2022

Mollie Hemingway pointed that out the other day with some assistance from the Los Angeles Times:

This amazing LA Times graph indicates that the J6 Show Trial is mostly a fundraising operation for @RepLizCheney pic.twitter.com/6LKEQEEgqw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 29, 2022

Perhaps Cheney can save some of those donations for her presidential campaign.

