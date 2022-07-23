House Rep. Liz Cheney is one of two Republicans on the January 6th Commission, and clearly the Democrats chose her because she’s willing to agree with them on what’s the most important issue in the U.S., and that’s preventing Donald Trump from running for president again:

A 2022 and 2024 agenda: On ABC, Cheney said the most important issue facing the United States today–more than inflation, crime, Ukraine, China, border, anything–is 'protecting the nation from Donald Trump.' https://t.co/mnAZTmaibb pic.twitter.com/CjwF43V9jN — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 3, 2022

That certainly doesn’t line up with polls on the greatest concerns of voters heading into the midterms, but Geraldo Rivera is nonetheless highly impressed by the Wyoming congresswoman:

Liz Cheney is a once-in-a-generation stand up hero. Unlike everyone else involved, she has put her career in peril, and stayed in the fight. History will honor her. In the meantime, it’s up to Wyoming. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 22, 2022

We’re not sure who history will honor, but judging from polls in Cheney’s Wyoming district it’s not looking like voters there will honor her in next month’s primary election.

This is a real tweet, and not a joke. https://t.co/yK2F7ti2ev — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) July 23, 2022

It’s more likely that history will remember Cheney as a member of Congress for a few years who then ended up working at MSNBC starting in 2023.

Wyoming is going to show her how much of a “hero” she really is. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 22, 2022

Is this a parody account? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 22, 2022

Geraldo has been parody since the 80’s. pic.twitter.com/iqgHO5ciCt — David (@Fl0ridaBoy74) July 22, 2022

Rivera’s tweet could end up being the “Capone’s vault” of social media predictions.

In a few weeks, she’s going to lose her primary in epic fashion. https://t.co/1RlwZkw0OD — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) July 23, 2022

Liz Cheney assisted the Democrats in an unconstitutional and unlawful show trial worthy of Stalin. She smeared innocent people and betrayed her voters because of a personal sense of spite against a president who consistently defied her on foreign policy and was right, repeatedly. https://t.co/Xl2NAnpIJT — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 22, 2022

As a side note, Rivera referring to a House seat as a “career” might make the Founding Fathers roll over in their graves.

***

Related:

The New York Times writes about Rep. Liz Cheney’s ‘crossover appeal’ with Democrats

NBC News: Harvard report affirms Rep. Liz Cheney’s statement that Trump ‘lit the flame’ of January 6

Byron York thread spotlights Liz Cheney theatrics to show what a joke the 1/6 hearings have become