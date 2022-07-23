House Rep. Liz Cheney is one of two Republicans on the January 6th Commission, and clearly the Democrats chose her because she’s willing to agree with them on what’s the most important issue in the U.S., and that’s preventing Donald Trump from running for president again:

That certainly doesn’t line up with polls on the greatest concerns of voters heading into the midterms, but Geraldo Rivera is nonetheless highly impressed by the Wyoming congresswoman:

We’re not sure who history will honor, but judging from polls in Cheney’s Wyoming district it’s not looking like voters there will honor her in next month’s primary election.

It’s more likely that history will remember Cheney as a member of Congress for a few years who then ended up working at MSNBC starting in 2023.

Rivera’s tweet could end up being the “Capone’s vault” of social media predictions.

As a side note, Rivera referring to a House seat as a “career” might make the Founding Fathers roll over in their graves.

