Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is facing a primary challenge in August, and Byron York has pointed out that one of the two Republican members of the January 6th Commission seems to think her work on the committee is the most important issue to her voters (and the rest of the country):

A 2022 and 2024 agenda: On ABC, Cheney said the most important issue facing the United States today–more than inflation, crime, Ukraine, China, border, anything–is 'protecting the nation from Donald Trump.' https://t.co/mnAZTmaibb pic.twitter.com/CjwF43V9jN — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 3, 2022

Voters’ concerns do not match what Dems (and Rep. Cheney) along with the media would like everybody to believe are the issues most important to Americans and Mollie Hemingway knows it:

Liz Cheney is the id of the regime. Truly something to behold. The unhinged obsession. The loss of any semblance of reality about what is and is not important. The enslavement to beltway blindness. The desire to make people pay for crime of rejecting what establishment decreed. https://t.co/aN6bkIWbsu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 4, 2022

“The enslavement to Beltway blindness” is a great way to put it.

***

Related:

Byron York thread spotlights Liz Cheney theatrics to show what a joke the 1/6 hearings have become

‘Stupid and LEFTY thing to say’: Mollie Hemingway OWNS Liz Cheney for pulling a Hillary Clinton during speech at Reagan Library

Greta Van Susteren shares pic of Rep. Liz Cheney after J6 hearing that ‘might not be a good idea’ if she wants to ‘appear fair’