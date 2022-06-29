The testimony yesterday from Cassidy Hutchinson at the latest hearing of the House’s January 6th Commission caught the attention of the Secret Service, which said in a statement that agents would be available to testify under oath to respond to the allegations about former President Trump’s actions in the presidential limo that day. We’re guessing the Commission won’t be quick to take the Secret Service up on that offer.

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the Committee, insists the effort remains focused on finding the truth, but Greta Van Susteren spotted a picture that gives up the game:

LOL. Cheney’s not even trying to hide it.

Maybe Cheney knows her days in the House are numbered and she’s just trying to attract the attention of MSNBC.

Will Cheney hug the Secret Service agents if they show up to testify that Hutchinson’s claims never happened?

