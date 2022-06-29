The testimony yesterday from Cassidy Hutchinson at the latest hearing of the House’s January 6th Commission caught the attention of the Secret Service, which said in a statement that agents would be available to testify under oath to respond to the allegations about former President Trump’s actions in the presidential limo that day. We’re guessing the Commission won’t be quick to take the Secret Service up on that offer.

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the Committee, insists the effort remains focused on finding the truth, but Greta Van Susteren spotted a picture that gives up the game:

If questioner (Cheney) wants to appear fair to jury (American people), it probably is not a good idea to get caught on camera hugging the witness…see below from @Politico;already people have very strong feelings – both ways – about this hearing and pics like this don’t help; pic.twitter.com/lbdkMtzT4y — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2022

LOL. Cheney’s not even trying to hide it.

Maybe Cheney knows her days in the House are numbered and she’s just trying to attract the attention of MSNBC.

Will Cheney hug the Secret Service agents if they show up to testify that Hutchinson’s claims never happened?

***

Related:

‘Amazing stuff’: Cassidy Hutchinson’s sworn J6 testimony is being pivoted to ‘anecdote’ status

Media firefighters abandon Cassidy Hutchinson’s actual testimony in favor of Liz Cheney’s dramatic interpretation

There’s another MAJOR discrepancy with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, this one confirmed by Eric Herschmann