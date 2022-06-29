It’s not just the bogus limo story. There’s another major discrepancy with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony from yesterday’s January 6 Committee hearing, this one confirmed by another star witness for the committee, White House lawyer Eric Herschmann:

BREAKING: Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann says that it is not true that Cassidy Hutchinson wrote the handwritten note that she testified on Tuesday that she wrote. He says it's not true because he was the one who wrote the note. https://t.co/jBBtnOwzTn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 29, 2022

Welp!

Former White House lawyer claims Cassidy Hutchinson did not write note to Trump on Jan. 6: Report https://t.co/o3azcIACzF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 29, 2022

From ABC News:

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening. “All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson said. At Tuesday’s hearing, Hutchinson, testifying about the note, said, “That’s a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o’clock.” “And it’s written on the chief of staff note card, but that’s your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?” Rep. Cheney asked.

Over to you, Liz Cheney:

Eric testified under oath. Liz Cheney questioned him about that note. She knew Cassidy was lying. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 29, 2022

And how many more lies will there be?

In less than 12 hours we have lie #2 https://t.co/Oy0psbKvcj — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 29, 2022

The Committee is in damage-control mode over the limo story and we can’t wait to see how they spin this new one:

Today's testimony makes clear that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol with the armed mob, despite warnings not to do so from his advisors. When the Secret Service ruled out the possibility, the former President erupted in anger in the Suburban he was riding in. pic.twitter.com/Ef69CAenn6 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 28, 2022

***

Related:

George Conway says that decades from now people will remember where they were when Cassidy Hutchinson testified

Source tells Peter Alexander that Secret Service agent, SUV driver prepared to testify about Trump’s ‘lunge’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighs in on first attempted strangling by a president

Cassidy Hutchinson deemed as ‘reliable’ over her memory about … ketchup?

Tags: