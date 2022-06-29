It’s not just the bogus limo story. There’s another major discrepancy with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony from yesterday’s January 6 Committee hearing, this one confirmed by another star witness for the committee, White House lawyer Eric Herschmann:

Welp!

From ABC News:

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening.

“All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson said.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Hutchinson, testifying about the note, said, “That’s a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o’clock.”

“And it’s written on the chief of staff note card, but that’s your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?” Rep. Cheney asked.

Over to you, Liz Cheney:

Trending

And how many more lies will there be?

The Committee is in damage-control mode over the limo story and we can’t wait to see how they spin this new one:

***

Related:

George Conway says that decades from now people will remember where they were when Cassidy Hutchinson testified

Source tells Peter Alexander that Secret Service agent, SUV driver prepared to testify about Trump’s ‘lunge’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighs in on first attempted strangling by a president

Cassidy Hutchinson deemed as ‘reliable’ over her memory about … ketchup?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: