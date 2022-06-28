We’ve seen a lot of swooning today over “surprise” January 6th committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

Decades from now people will be asking each other, "Where were you when Cassidy Hutchinson testified?" — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) June 28, 2022

Well, probably not but whatever you need to tell yourself, George.

Cassidy Hutchinson is an American hero. The courage this young lady has shown today is no less then Paul Revere and his midnight ride. She is an American treasure. Thank You. You are my hero — Old Salty Chief, OSC (SW) USN Ret (@old_osc) June 28, 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson is my hero. She knows how Trump will threaten her life, harass her, and put a target on her back, but she told the truth anyway. She gave SHOCKING NEW INFORMATION ABOUT TRUMP AND MEADOWS! That is COURAGE! #TrumpTreason — carol💙💛💙💛 (@chbrkr) June 28, 2022

We suppose in some circles relaying information that you’ve heard and not personally witnessed could be considered heroic.

This tweet, however, is the absolute icing on the cake:

(Hutchinson thinks like I used to when I was younger. She can see it all in her head. I've lost that gift, but I can absolutely recognize it in someone else. The dripping ketchup story is a dead giveaway for the accuracy of her memory. She is reliable. ) #HATH — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) June 28, 2022

Ah yes, the ‘dripping ketchup’ standard of reliability. It’s always a dead giveaway for how credible a person’s testimony is.

Lest you think this tweeter is alone in her conviction of Cassidy’s credibility, take a gander at some of the replies:

Yes…she is actually mimicking Meadows scrolling through his phone while talking about her conversations with him. This is “Recall” and very important to an investigator. — Michele Ortega (@micheleortega_) June 28, 2022

She is absolutely credible. She almost seems sad relating some of the incredible behaviors she witnessed. — Micheál 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@emefinma) June 28, 2022

You can see her eyes scanning the remembered scene before she speaks — Hannah Walser (@hkpmw) June 28, 2022

Second-runner up in the ketchup controversy goes to this tweet:

The image of Cassidy Hutchinson, age 25, helping the waiter wipe the ketchup off the wall – after the president had thrown it there – will stay with me — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 28, 2022

A haunting image, to be sure. We can’t imagine how terrible that must have been, wiping ketchup off a wall. Maybe Cassidy Hutchinson is a hero after all.

We do understand that it is very, very important to some people to tie the events of January 6th to President Trump. We’re just not sure pinning your hopes on ketchup-related memories is the way to go.

Just kidding, yes we are.

We tend to agree more with this about the so-called “evidence” presented today:

Soooo…I know this isn’t popular opinion but…I think my definition of EVIDENCE is different than that of the #January6thCommittee “Evidence” falls short of the definition when it’s “I over heard” “I was in the area of” “I interpreted that as” “I’m sure he was” etc. Sorry. 🤷‍♂️ — Tim Ursich Jr (@Ursich4SenateCA) June 28, 2022

No need to be sorry when you’re right.