Alyssa Farah, who served with Cassidy Hutchinson in the Trump White House, wants those tying “to impugn her character” to testify “UNDER OATH” in front of the January 6 Committee:

Cassidy Hutchinson is my friend. I knew her testimony would be damning. I had no idea it’d be THIS damning. I am so grateful for her courage & integrity. To anyone who would try to impugn her character, I’d be glad to put you in touch w/ @January6thCmte to appear UNDER OATH. — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 (@Alyssafarah) June 28, 2022

Well, would this include the Secret Service agents who pushed back against the limo story? Because they’re ready to do so.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi told NBC News’ Peter Alexander this morning that the agents in former President Trump’s security detail are “available to testify under oath” to respond to allegations made by Cassidy Hutchinson at yesterday’s hearing:

NEW: @SecretService spox Anthony Gugliemi tells me the agents in Trump’s presidential SUV are “available to testify under oath, responding to [Hutchinson’s] new allegations.” (1/2) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2022

You. Don’t. Say:

A source close to the Secret Service says both men dispute Trump grabbed the steering wheel or assaulted an agent. They do not deny that Trump was irate and demanded they drive to the Capitol. (2/2) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2022

And:

MORE: Secret Service spox Anthony Gugliemi tells me “the @SecretService has communicated to @DHSgov that any and all personnel that the January 6th Committee requests are available to testify under oath, responding to [Hutchinson’s] new allegations.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2022

You’d think someone on the committee would have asked the Secret Service about this *BEFORE* “blasting it out,” but nah:

Shouldn’t Cheney have asked the actual people involved in the alleged limo incident if it was true before blasting it out? — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 29, 2022

Boy, it’s a real mystery how the narrative changed so fast, too:

Tracking the commentary. Early Tuesday afternoon: Trump limo incident most explosive of J6 committee revelations. Tuesday night: Don't be distracted by limo incident. Other stuff more important. — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 29, 2022

An example:

Sigh. Waking up to endless bad faith gaslighting of Hutchinson's testimony. She testified to numerous firsthand discussions in which she was involved, all of which were damning for Trump and his potential liability. The limo story was a wild anecdote, not the core issue. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 29, 2022

Glenn Greenwald has more receipts:

JOURNALISTS, all day yesterday: Trump assaulted his Secret Service agents and grabbed the wheel of the presidential limo!!! Headline news. Smoking gun!!!! SECRET SERVICE AGENTS: That never happened. JOURNALISTS: That was never an important part of the testimony. pic.twitter.com/g0CHYfpidf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 29, 2022

Her testimony was a complete mess on this incident:

Hutchinson testified she was told it occurred in “The Beast” but she didn’t define what “The Beast” is. The committee then played testimony from McEnany saying “The Beast” was the limo. The committee purposely created the impression Trump was in the limo tho he was in a suburban. https://t.co/cuxrLDgTBF — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2022

***

Related:

