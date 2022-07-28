Earlier today President Biden spoke about the latest economic news but denied that the country has gone into a recession. Biden was so convinced that the economy’s doing very well on his watch that he was happy to field questions from the gathered reporters. No wait, that didn’t happen — Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough.

Later in the day Biden told a story that’s a bit confusing:

Biden actually asked a good question at the end of that clip, because, no, it didn’t really make sense to anybody else.

“WHAT” and then some.

Totally.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s probably already all over that strategy.

Right? What’s up with these $8,000 checks?

At least the president was able to channel the thoughts of the majority of Americans:

We’re having a lot of trouble making sense of anything this administration does.

***

