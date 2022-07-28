Earlier today President Biden spoke about the latest economic news but denied that the country has gone into a recession. Biden was so convinced that the economy’s doing very well on his watch that he was happy to field questions from the gathered reporters. No wait, that didn’t happen — Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough.

Later in the day Biden told a story that’s a bit confusing:

"Does that make any sense to anybody or is it just me?" pic.twitter.com/afx7LggBuY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 28, 2022

Biden actually asked a good question at the end of that clip, because, no, it didn’t really make sense to anybody else.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with…WHAT? https://t.co/E4zSuFdqoe — ONE – THREE (@1ONETHREE3) July 28, 2022

“WHAT” and then some.

This is perfectly fine. https://t.co/UEZDJypnfQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2022

Totally.

Where can I short the USA, its going to ZERO 🤡 — Enej.eth (@Enej_V) July 28, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s probably already all over that strategy.

This guy is so lost. https://t.co/lQR6uXvZhg — DFSTings (@DFSTINGS) July 28, 2022

Well, no it doesn’t make any sense and who exactly got these 8k checks? https://t.co/CaX86DtD9b — Perry Joslin (@PerryJoslinFl) July 28, 2022

Right? What’s up with these $8,000 checks?

I must've missed my 8k check. Probably went into the BIG GUYS bank account or laundered through Ukraine. — Propaganda Tech (@PropagandaTech) July 28, 2022

I didn’t get $8 grand!! Wtf — UltraMagaPhil (@PhilDavid951) July 28, 2022

I sure as heck didn’t get a check for 8 grand. And no, none of it makes sense to anyone. — Cammack 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 (@luciecam3) July 28, 2022

At least the president was able to channel the thoughts of the majority of Americans:

The last line epitomizes this Presidency. https://t.co/nO1qPaEDfY — Bryce Raley (@bryceraley) July 28, 2022

We’re having a lot of trouble making sense of anything this administration does.

***

