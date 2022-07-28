Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was forced to admit that she was wrong for being among administration officials who last year said inflation would be only temporary:

CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "Was it a mistake, Madame Secretary, to downplay this inflation risk? Did that contribute to the problems we're all seeing right now?" Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: "Well, look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take." pic.twitter.com/9reuP2cij7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2022

Now that we’re over a year and a half into the Biden presidency and the wheels continue to come off the economy, the country is officially in a recession (no matter how much denial the White House puts on display).

But the attempts to put a positive spin on the economic train wreck that is the Biden presidency continued today in spite of the reality of the situation. Yellen didn’t say the “R” word, but rather reminded Americans President Biden would like them to know they’ve “entered a new phase of our recovery”:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: "We've entered a new phase in our recovery." pic.twitter.com/tC2Ixl8NyG — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2022

If Biden’s economic team would have been on the crew of the Titanic they’d have gotten on the intercom after hitting the iceberg to excitedly remind passengers they’ve “entered a new phase of the cruise.”

Isn't this what you tell your spouse when divorcing;

We've entered a new phase in our marriage. https://t.co/PvNWw2EZto — Alain41 (@CestAlain) July 28, 2022

“Recovery” Words mean things except if you are in some Orwellian nightmare. https://t.co/HaI0YHFtab — Jodi 🇺🇸 (@APLMom) July 28, 2022

By the time Biden’s out of office they’ll have re-written the entire dictionary.

She admitted just weeks ago she got inflation wrong. Why does she still have a Job??https://t.co/Ou9akydqxP — Michael (@Foreplay_Ladies) July 28, 2022

Being consistently wrong or a shameless liar are both resume enhancers when it comes to the Biden administration.

Gaslighting is the only thing at which this administration excels.

