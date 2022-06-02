Here’s a tweet from a government official that can be filed under “H” for “having solved all other problems”:

For the first time in our history, Treasury is displaying the Pride Flag to express our solidarity with LGBTQ+ Americans during Pride Month. @USTreasury remains committed to diversity, equity, and equal opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/QJK5o2yuGn — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) June 2, 2022

This week Yellen admitted her claim last year that inflation would be “transitory” was wrong, but hey, nice flag at Treasury, or something.

You admitted to being deer in headlights wrong on inflation and a coming recession but at least you're getting the important stuff right. https://t.co/LSaHj9QLom — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2022

Yep, they certainly don’t miss the mark on the things that are really important.

Our economy is in the toilet… but thank God you're here to virtue signal. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 2, 2022

They literally think virtue signaling is their job, so it is any wonder the economy has been going down the crapper?

Nice to know our Treasury Secretary is focusing on gay stuff while Americans’ retirement and savings accounts are being decimated. https://t.co/b2IZvP2rnB — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 2, 2022

This administration makes its “priorities” abundantly clear on a daily basis.

***

