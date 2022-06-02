Here’s a tweet from a government official that can be filed under “H” for “having solved all other problems”:

This week Yellen admitted her claim last year that inflation would be “transitory” was wrong, but hey, nice flag at Treasury, or something.

Trending

Yep, they certainly don’t miss the mark on the things that are really important.

They literally think virtue signaling is their job, so it is any wonder the economy has been going down the crapper?

This administration makes its “priorities” abundantly clear on a daily basis.

***

Related:

Owned: Janet Yellen ‘whitesplains’ the importance of abortion to Sen. Tim Scott

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says overturning Roe v. Wade ‘would have very damaging effects on the economy’

‘What world are you living in?’ Who’s buying Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s glowing assessment of the Biden economy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economygas pricesinflationJanet YellenTreasury Departmentvirtue signalling

Recommended Twitchy Video