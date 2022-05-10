As Twitchy reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed in Tuesday on the debate over Roe v. Wade during the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report to Congress. Sen. Bob Menendez said that current state-level restrictions on abortion are estimated to cost the U.S. $105 billion a year, and Yellen agreed that overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women “access” to abortion “would have very damaging effects on the economy.” President Joe Biden’s already had very damaging effects on the economy without having to kill babies, so maybe that’s not such a good reason.

There’s not much to say about this next clip except to tell you to watch it. Yellen tries to “whitesplain” the importance of abortion to black women to Sen. Tim Scott, whose response is simply to say he’s glad here’s here and managed to succeed.

CHILLS. @SenatorTimScott delivers a stunning rebuke to Janet Yellen claiming black women need abortions to succeed: “I’ll just simply say that as a guy raised by a black woman in abject poverty, I am thankful to be here as a United States senator.” pic.twitter.com/hnPeSMhJyG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

Yellen: "In many cases abortions are of teenage women, particularly low income, and often black, who aren’t in a position to be able to care for children, have unexpected pregnancies, and it deprives them of the ability, often, to continue their education…" — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

“I think to myself had it not been for her sacrifice, her perseverance, her resilience, I would not be where I am today,” Scott said last year of his mother, who raised her two sons on her own while she worked as a nurse's assistant. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

Nothing better than a multi-millionaire old white woman lecturing a black man about how his mother was a loser because she let him be born. https://t.co/meZZJzGBFN — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 10, 2022

This is so far removed from anything she should be discussing. So many woke government officials. — S Johnsen (@SethJoh56026088) May 10, 2022

She’s supposed to be in charge of the fed not killing babies — Sixgs (@Sixgs3) May 10, 2022

How insulting to young black women. — Shawn Hairston (@JetJacket) May 10, 2022

Why do they act like abortion is the only option? — Susan Beyer (@SusanBeyer1) May 10, 2022

Roe v. Wade was such a bad decision. Raising a child can be a burden … duh. And yet so many people manage to do it.

A liberal elite white woman lecturing a black senator on this topic is very rich — Judge Smails (@TheBP99) May 10, 2022

Yellen and Scott don't go to the same cocktail parties where these webs are woven. For some reason, he isn't invited. But people like Al Sharpton are. — pointsnfigures (@pointsnfigures1) May 10, 2022

The terrible economist who couldn't or wouldn't see that the inflation wasn't transitory, now cant see that a Black woman's success or failure is NOT dependent on the ability to kill their unborn child. — #BAM (Black Agency Matters) (@hmbaker90) May 10, 2022

We might as well have Margaret Sanger herself up there testifying.

God bless you Tim Scott — Suzanne On The Porch (@SuzanneOnPorch) May 10, 2022

My VP pick. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) May 10, 2022

We have no objections.

Related:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says overturning Roe v. Wade ‘would have very damaging effects on the economy’ https://t.co/4can9LO38p — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 10, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video