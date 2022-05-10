As Twitchy reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed in Tuesday on the debate over Roe v. Wade during the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report to Congress. Sen. Bob Menendez said that current state-level restrictions on abortion are estimated to cost the U.S. $105 billion a year, and Yellen agreed that overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women “access” to abortion “would have very damaging effects on the economy.” President Joe Biden’s already had very damaging effects on the economy without having to kill babies, so maybe that’s not such a good reason.

There’s not much to say about this next clip except to tell you to watch it. Yellen tries to “whitesplain” the importance of abortion to black women to Sen. Tim Scott, whose response is simply to say he’s glad here’s here and managed to succeed.

Roe v. Wade was such a bad decision. Raising a child can be a burden … duh. And yet so many people manage to do it.

We might as well have Margaret Sanger herself up there testifying.

We have no objections.

