Well, here’s a take on the leaked Roe v. Wade draft decision we hadn’t heard previously. We had just thought overturning Roe v. Wade would hurt Planned Parenthood’s bottom line, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained to Sen. Bob Menendez Tuesday that “limiting access to abortion” would have “very damaging effects” on the economy. Menendez even cited a study suggesting that current state restrictions on abortion cost the United States about $105 billion annually. Maybe it’s not the “Putin price hike” after all; it’s those heartbeat bills to blame for our economic woes.

Yellen: Reducing abortions "would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades" pic.twitter.com/OLfzZvbM2T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2022

We were opposed to abortion before, but $105 billion? That might change our minds on Roe v. Wade.

Think she got a heads up on that question?🤔🤔 — Bruce Butler (@babutler865) May 10, 2022

Ending the lives of unborn babies is good for the economy. That's an interesting take. — cpabear3 (@cpabear3) May 10, 2022

Why is the Secretary of the Treasury weighing in on this? Her statement is rather revealing though – is this really about women's choice or is it about population control? — Sheri Leigh – Non-Bidenary & Ultra MAGA (@shermany65) May 10, 2022

Population control. Of course. — Colleen (@pensfan871987) May 10, 2022

Actually, reducing birthrates creates a smaller aging workforce. The smaller workforce reduces productivity and would be harder tasked to support social programs like social security through taxation. It's been playing out for over a decade now. — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) May 10, 2022

This (among countless other reasons) is why we can’t take what they say seriously. — David C. Ronquillo (@justakidfromlbc) May 10, 2022

it's fun to just say things — Brock Sprockley (@BrockSprockley) May 10, 2022

If only there were ways to prevent getting pregnant — Tasha J Tucker (@TashaJTucker1) May 10, 2022

Right? Isn’t that what Planned Parenthood is for? Planning parenthood?

For God’s sake, what is this world people live in where birth control doesn’t exist? — Rhonda Rhoades-Musk (@RhondaR45106312) May 10, 2022

And there it is. It’s about the economy. Wow. — ToySoldiers (@ToySoldiers10) May 10, 2022

Listen to Yellen and Menendez treat women as a collective, economic benefit, rather than as individuals who possess feminine dignity. — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) May 10, 2022

Yellen has a very damaging effect on the economy and is setting women back decades. — DrDave Menke (@DrDHMenke) May 10, 2022

I believe there’s more than just that. But let’s ask the one person who’s done a terrible job on what would set back the economy. — Iron Patriot 3ID (@IronPatriot3ID) May 10, 2022

So their position is to reduce the population through abortion but open the southern border to increase the population. I vote we give the unborn the same chance at life as we do the aliens/migrants/immigrants. — Les Reed (@NewageReed) May 10, 2022

Huh? From the same people that want unlimited immigration of poor people, because we need the workforce. — Ultra Friedrich von Steuben (@CanYouRewindIt) May 10, 2022

Keep killing unborn babies to keep women in the workforce. Ghouls. — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) May 10, 2022

Sacrificing babies into the raging volcano will appease the god of economic growth. Trust the folks from DC — Rich Kardell (@RichKardell) May 10, 2022

We could end world hunger with that $105 billion, or so we’ve been led to believe.

