Well, here’s a take on the leaked Roe v. Wade draft decision we hadn’t heard previously. We had just thought overturning Roe v. Wade would hurt Planned Parenthood’s bottom line, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained to Sen. Bob Menendez Tuesday that “limiting access to abortion” would have “very damaging effects” on the economy. Menendez even cited a study suggesting that current state restrictions on abortion cost the United States about $105 billion annually. Maybe it’s not the “Putin price hike” after all; it’s those heartbeat bills to blame for our economic woes.

We were opposed to abortion before, but $105 billion? That might change our minds on Roe v. Wade.

Right? Isn’t that what Planned Parenthood is for? Planning parenthood?

We could end world hunger with that $105 billion, or so we’ve been led to believe.

