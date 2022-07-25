President Biden’s approval numbers continue to be dismal in spite of the White House’s brags about how much they’re saving us on gasoline now that Putin’s apparently decided to loosen up on the price hikes and Big Oil isn’t quite as greedy as it was in previous months. Here’s where things stand for Biden at the moment:

Ouch!

Meanwhile, here’s a POTUS tweet from earlier today intended to show the president is still working while in Covid isolation:

Katie Pavlich sees this strategy ramping up in the coming days. What’s next?

At what point with the Bidens adopt a cute little baby seal or something like that?

As Karine Jean-Pierre has pointed out, Biden is impervious to heat unlike the rest of his staff.

LOL.

***

