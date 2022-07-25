President Biden’s approval numbers continue to be dismal in spite of the White House’s brags about how much they’re saving us on gasoline now that Putin’s apparently decided to loosen up on the price hikes and Big Oil isn’t quite as greedy as it was in previous months. Here’s where things stand for Biden at the moment:

Biden approval under 37 for first time in RCP Average.https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/HptSBr3vs6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s a POTUS tweet from earlier today intended to show the president is still working while in Covid isolation:

Took some calls this morning with man’s best co-worker. pic.twitter.com/dmkE5WhuvX — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

Katie Pavlich sees this strategy ramping up in the coming days. What’s next?

Things are so bad, they're going with the dog pics again. Look for the cat photos when the GDP number hits. https://t.co/QMmnE2xYw0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 25, 2022

At what point with the Bidens adopt a cute little baby seal or something like that?

No one in their right mind is taking any meeting outside in D.C. today https://t.co/FXCrMzeiVu — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 25, 2022

Also, what time was this because it is very very hot today https://t.co/n3KSX9Ur3e — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 25, 2022

As Karine Jean-Pierre has pointed out, Biden is impervious to heat unlike the rest of his staff.

I got dollars to donuts there's no one on the other end of the line https://t.co/UcFShmZgrn — ThēPrìcklyThìstle🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@zenjentree) July 25, 2022

“I’m starting to doubt this is President Macron.” https://t.co/H1ul8S0aVi — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 25, 2022

