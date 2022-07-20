Earlier this week we told you about Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser complaining about illegal immigrants filling the city’s homeless shelters. Bowser said she feared illegals were being “tricked” into boarding buses to be taken to areas north of the border:

Homeless shelters in Washington D.C. are filling up with asylum seekers from Texas and Arizona. Mayor Bowser says “I fear that they're being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/7OOH6F2Dpl — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 17, 2022

Not to be outdone, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said this is becoming a big problem for the Big Apple as well:

NBC News: NYC's social safety nets are being strained by an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America and being bussed in by Arizona, Texas, and the feds, according to Mayor Adams. From @MelissaRusso4NY https://t.co/KLvMF73AwI — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 19, 2022

Mayor Adams' office says, "New York has experienced a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and other regions, with more than 2,800 individuals entering New York City’s shelter system." — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 19, 2022

Shorter Democrats: Wait, the disastrous results of the policies we support aren’t supposed to affect US!

Hello @NYCMayor. Don’t you read the @nypost Page 1? We’ve reported for 9 months on secret midnight flights bringing illegal migrants to NY from the southern border practically every night. You didn’t know that buses drop them off at city-funded affordable housing in the Bronx?! https://t.co/htSlKTSt03 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2022

If wealthy NYC cannot handle an influx of migrants what makes you think small working class Texas border towns can handle it??? https://t.co/m0JcILV31G — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 20, 2022

Wait, shouldn’t libs in these cities be happy to see illegal immigrants show up in their cities?

Good? I mean, shouldn't the places that are so gung-ho for open borders be the ones bearing the burden of taking care of illegals, not the places like Texas and Arizona that don't want more illegals? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 20, 2022

Bus them to every city which boast they are “sanctuary cities”. Seems the right thing to do. https://t.co/jtfQBNLNnC — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 20, 2022

Yeah, what gives? New York City is a “sanctuary city.”

There’s a poem on the Statue of Liberty, Tom. https://t.co/CJagLiTWJl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2022

2,800 asylum seekers go to city of 8.3 million, and we get a story about strained safety nets; 2,800 people go to a border town of 6,900, and we get eye-rolling, accusations of racism, and complaints that Fox News is ginning up controversy to distract from Biden’s achievements. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 20, 2022

Biden’s lax border policies are backfiring and yet they’ll end up blaming Republicans and climate change.

Apparently lax border policies are all well and good as long as all of the social and financial strain they cause falls on cities in border states. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 20, 2022

Nice try, Dems, but you’re not going to avoid the negative effects of the policies you support.

