Earlier this week we told you about Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser complaining about illegal immigrants filling the city’s homeless shelters. Bowser said she feared illegals were being “tricked” into boarding buses to be taken to areas north of the border:

Not to be outdone, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said this is becoming a big problem for the Big Apple as well:

Trending

Shorter Democrats: Wait, the disastrous results of the policies we support aren’t supposed to affect US!

Wait, shouldn’t libs in these cities be happy to see illegal immigrants show up in their cities?

Yeah, what gives? New York City is a “sanctuary city.”

Biden’s lax border policies are backfiring and yet they’ll end up blaming Republicans and climate change.

Nice try, Dems, but you’re not going to avoid the negative effects of the policies you support.

***

Related:

Report: Illegal border crossings in one sector up 318 percent from a year ago

‘Is this satire?’: DHS Sec. Mayorkas tells illegal immigrants ‘the bottom line is that U.S. borders are not open’

Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for ‘chaos and confusion at the border’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DCillegal aliensillegal immigrationNew York CityWashington