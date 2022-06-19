Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reports that the number of illegal border crossings in the Yuma sector is more than 300 percent of what it was at the same time a year ago.

Per DHS source, as of Yesterday, Yuma sector has seen 290,938 illegal crossings since FY’22 began on October 1st. Those numbers are up 318% over the same time last year. https://t.co/24wK3yO22X — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 19, 2022

Through May of 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection records that there have been more than 1.5 million encounters along the U.S. southern border in FY 2022 (which began in October of 2021). That is over 600,000 more than the number at the same point in FY 2021 and greater than 1.2 million more than the number at the same time in FY 2020.

Illegal immigration is one of the top five issues of importance to voters ahead of the upcoming Midterm Elections, according to Rasmussen Reports. The border security failures by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress will be on the ballot in November.