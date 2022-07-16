Biden’s approval rating was already incredibly low, so there’s no telling where the bipartisan criticism of his Saudi trip will take it, as the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out:

White House chief of staff Ron Klain saw Haberman’s tweets and came running to the scene with his gaslight in hand to explain why Biden actually had a great week:

Wow, this administration is actually bragging about gas prices? Also 20,000 represents about 15 percent of gas stations in the U.S.

The Biden White House takes the “any port in a storm” approach no matter how shabby the port in question may be.

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

