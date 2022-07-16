Biden’s approval rating was already incredibly low, so there’s no telling where the bipartisan criticism of his Saudi trip will take it, as the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out:

In a one-week period, Biden's historic approval rating lows were affirmed, he traveled to meet with/fist-bump a Saudi prince with whom he said he would treat as a pariah and saw his legislative agenda further erode. https://t.co/1mSt4d8GfJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2022

Also inflation hitting record highs (possibly a lagging indicator but one that’s hard to brush off) — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 16, 2022

White House chief of staff Ron Klain saw Haberman’s tweets and came running to the scene with his gaslight in hand to explain why Biden actually had a great week:

Also this week:

– Marked signing of 1st new gun safety law in 30 years

– Gas prices below $3.99 at 20,000 stations

– New agreements on Israeli security

– Advanced bill to lower Rx drug prices and keep ACA premiums low https://t.co/VL8nRfXSEX — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) July 16, 2022

Wow, this administration is actually bragging about gas prices? Also 20,000 represents about 15 percent of gas stations in the U.S.

Only the Biden administration would say a 40+% year-to-year jump in gas prices is a positive and literally brag about it. SMH Freakin' clowns. https://t.co/9uuP4vCmJj — Then Atlas Spoke (@ThenAtlasSpoke) July 16, 2022

-It was a gun law with virtually no chance of preventing mass shootings like the ones that inspired it.

-There are more than 120,000 gas stations in the United States. Talking points should at least be rooted in SOME amount of realism. https://t.co/LfBiXkf2m3 — Will Brunelle (@WillBrunelle) July 16, 2022

Behold White House COS desperately looking for good news by claiming credit for the wee accomplishments hammered out only with bipartisan Senate efforts. Painful to watch. https://t.co/TvrzN4uxtw — Janet Mullins Grissom (@JMullinsGrissom) July 16, 2022

The Biden White House takes the “any port in a storm” approach no matter how shabby the port in question may be.

Weird how the president has no control over gas prices, but is also being praised for lowering them. https://t.co/19FgjAbKgv — ugly bloke (@BlokeUgly) July 16, 2022

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

