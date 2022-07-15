Oof. It appears that President Joe Biden committed four new gaffes while visiting East Jerusalem this morning.

Gaffe No. 1:

Before crossing into East Jerusalem, Biden removed the Israeli flags from his motorcade — “a move that may be seen as undermining Israeli sovereignty”:

Biden's entourage removed the Israeli flag from his car during his visit to east Jerusalem — A move that may be seen as undermining Israeli sovereignty. Report by @LahavHarkov #Jerusalem | #Biden https://t.co/6s30YeEhUZ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 15, 2022

And he pledged $100 million of aid to a Palestinian hospital network while there:

The US will commit an additional $100 million to Palestinian hospitals, adding to funds already allocated to the matter, US President Joe Biden (@POTUS) said at the Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem on Friday morning.https://t.co/2OlZaHMCKz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 15, 2022

But this led to gaffe No. 2 as no Israeli officials were allowed to attend the ceremony:

Biden is set to visit the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which is run by German Lutherans and has a strict policy of never allowing Israeli officials to attend media eventshttps://t.co/zTjGNHf1EQ — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 14, 2022

And “Israelis are furious”:

‘Israelis are furious’: Netanyahu loyalists attack Biden over East Jerusalem visit https://t.co/YZPFM5vTnq — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 14, 2022

Gaffe No. 3:

Biden took a dig at our two biggest allies — the UK and Israel — in one quote after comparing the Irish experience with Great Britain to what’s going on with the Palestinians and Israel:

Biden, ever the statesman, takes a swipe at the US’s two biggest allies in a bid for a good soundbite. https://t.co/WSpC5t57tR — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) July 15, 2022

And, yet, not unexpected:

Biden somehow manages to attack our two closest allies in one sentence. https://t.co/YOjC9Y1Y5B — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) July 15, 2022

How soon until the White House walks this back?

Is the White House going to explain this? I see more than one possible meaning. https://t.co/yFJzkOlwQO — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) July 15, 2022

It may be too late for that:

please someone break the glass and smash the alarm button https://t.co/d9poRPSrac — Kaya (@kayatweetsstuff) July 15, 2022

President Ron Klain, come get your puppet:

Letting grandpa travel abroad was a mistake https://t.co/fV4o93myxK — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 15, 2022

Gaffe No. 4:

Oh, and he’s still shaking hands:

Joe Biden meets Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, pledges $100 million for Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem. Watch videohttps://t.co/aTCWVOzWNx — WION (@WIONews) July 15, 2022

And his next stop in Saudi Arabia where everyone is watching if he’ll shake hands with Crown Prince MBS or not. It’s kind of impossible for the White House to claim he’s not shaking hands because of Covid at this point:

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing https://t.co/3PTMk1etFK via @IrishTimesWorld — Irish Times World (@IrishTimesWorld) July 15, 2022

Stay tuned. . .

***

