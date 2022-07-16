Yesterday President Biden was in Saudi Arabia pleading with the Crown Prince to pump more oil (which apparently isn’t going to happen) as his administration does all they can to clamp down on domestic production while telling Americans having trouble affording gas to buy electric cars.

Democrats have said the quiet parts out loud before, and Katie Pavlich spotted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doing that yet again:

They’re doing this to you on purpose. The pain is the point. https://t.co/LdkdxHg5VR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2022

To Biden and his administration, high gas prices are a feature, not a bug:

Pete Buttigieg just bragged that high gas prices are pushing Americans to electric vehicles. Now you know why the Biden Administration refuses to unleash American energy. pic.twitter.com/iVtycDWuF4 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 15, 2022

And nothing says “we want high gas prices” like tapping the strategic reserve and then sending millions of those barrels to Europe and Asia.

You can count on if the Govt thinks this is a good idea it will be a disaster! https://t.co/YtQJLzJyVw — Aurora Borealis77 (@ABorealis77) July 16, 2022

This administration already is a disaster.

