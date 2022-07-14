The Democrats have realized they are rapidly losing the support of Hispanics, and that’s part of the reason Jill Biden was dispatched to speak at a “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.” Let’s just say the first lady’s pander-iffic speech backfired on Dems and her office ended up apologizing.

The Hill is now reporting that Republicans are taking advantage of the Left’s pandering and policy failures to “steal” Hispanic voters from the Dems:

GOP sees chance to steal Hispanic voters from Democrats https://t.co/exjZNLuLCc pic.twitter.com/k5Dk3XE3QV — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2022

“Steal”?

Hahahahahaha Latino votes are Dems' property or something, @thehill? — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) July 14, 2022

Another way to frame the story would be “Democrats’ insane policies are driving away Hispanic voters” but that wasn’t in the cards here.

The underlying assumption of this headline is that Hispanics are the “bought and paid for” property of the Democrats. Only if Hispanics are owned by Democrats does it make sense to talk about the GOP “stealing” them https://t.co/YTqQ5bvSYC — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 14, 2022

"Steal" … as if they "Belong to" the Democrat party. This is how the Democrat party thinks about "Latinx" or "Breakfast Tacos" and Black voters … "they" are "our" property. https://t.co/VMTIlyBjgR — 1775 – Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) July 14, 2022

It won’t surprise you to know the Republicans are also seizing:

The GOP this week seized on a flub by Jill Biden comparing the Hispanic community to breakfast tacos, which the first lady has since apologized for, to help fuel Republicans’ argument that Democrats are not in touch with Hispanic voters. Alvarez called the comment “disrespectful” and argued that it is “a window into how Democrats view Hispanics.” The Republican National Committee (RNC) started selling shirts that read “Not your breakfast taco.”

Jill Biden assisted in some of that “seizing.”

Pretty sure Jill Biden calling them breakfast tacos helped a lot https://t.co/Ba7MKFCWZG — R&R Cigars (@RandRCigars) July 14, 2022

"If you don't vote for me, you ain't latinx!" Biden 2024, probably. https://t.co/R8sxvAybso — Wonderbeard (@WonderbeardShow) July 14, 2022

Wait for it!

