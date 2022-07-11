Maybe first lady Jill Biden should give up on trying to pander to Hispanics because it just doesn’t go well. Remember this from last year?

Si Se Pwodway!

Ever since then the Democrats have been losing Hispanic voters in droves, and the Biden White House obviously thought they could help turn that around by sending first lady Jill Biden to a “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.” During her remarks, Jill Biden attempted to say “bodega” and, well, here’s what happened:

Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza). I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill's rendering of "bodega". pic.twitter.com/Z4FSXtlUMe — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 11, 2022

OOF.

The bogedas of the Bronx? LOL https://t.co/Z3vKbPxbdy — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 11, 2022

“Bogadas of the Bronx” could be a good band name, though.

Spanish is a difficult language. But if you're going to take a swing at Hispandering, you've got to do better than this. https://t.co/35D1eXskuV — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2022

Yep, it’s going great, Team Biden! This comparison was something else as well:

Jill Biden just said Hispanics are as “unique” as tacos. This isn’t Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?pic.twitter.com/DXfJgYz0g5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 11, 2022

"Mexicans are as unique as breakfast tacos." Good lord. (And don't get me started on her pronunciation of 'bodegas.') If you're wondering why the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging Hispanic voters, this is part of the reason. https://t.co/2WZ5nGGqQB — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) July 11, 2022

Yikes.

The White House chose to go with the “as prepared” version for their transcript, so at least “bodegas” is correct here:

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength.

The White House’s efforts to pander to Hispanic voters continue to bring the cringe.

Wait until she speaks in La-va-gas, Nevada. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 11, 2022

Never interrupt your political opponents while they're busy setting themselves on fire. https://t.co/IQnGGRRWwM — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) July 11, 2022

No. She said, "let me repeat that line." https://t.co/lcwNzUSNj5 — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) July 11, 2022

Here’s the proper way the first lady should have pronounced it at that particular luncheon:

Go with that, White House!