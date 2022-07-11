Maybe first lady Jill Biden should give up on trying to pander to Hispanics because it just doesn’t go well. Remember this from last year?

Si Se Pwodway!

Ever since then the Democrats have been losing Hispanic voters in droves, and the Biden White House obviously thought they could help turn that around by sending first lady Jill Biden to a “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.” During her remarks, Jill Biden attempted to say “bodega” and, well, here’s what happened:

OOF.

“Bogadas of the Bronx” could be a good band name, though.

Yep, it’s going great, Team Biden! This comparison was something else as well:

Yikes.

The White House chose to go with the “as prepared” version for their transcript, so at least “bodegas” is correct here:

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community—as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio—is your strength.

The White House’s efforts to pander to Hispanic voters continue to bring the cringe.

Here’s the proper way the first lady should have pronounced it at that particular luncheon:

Go with that, White House!

