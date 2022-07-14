After all the reaction you’ve seen since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (along with the 2nd Amendment ruling), did you know that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the one having a bad summer? That’s what Queerty is reporting:

Amy Coney Barrett is having a really crappy summer https://t.co/pcfLvoetjw — Queerty (@Queerty) July 14, 2022

The Left called for a “summer of rage” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and it’s Justice Barrett who’s having the “crappy” time now? Projection detected!

Bingo. And here’s one of the reasons Barrett’s reportedly having a “crappy summer”:

And now this week, she’s the subject of a damning op-ed by Slate political writer Mark Joseph Stern titled “Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head” that details all the ways in which the 50-year-old mother of seven, who was nominated by Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, remains “ill-prepared” for her job on the Supreme Court.

A “damning op-ed” in Slate? Oh, and also some angry tweets online.

The piece's reasoning for her crappy summer is a Slate piece and some tweets. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2022

This is something between journalisming and journalorenzing. https://t.co/jc0NZa2KHl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 14, 2022

Imagine having your head so far up your ass that you believe Amy Coney Barrett is having a crappy summer because that hysteric Mark Joseph Stern threw another temper tantrum. https://t.co/xEdf7LYWD9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 14, 2022

LOL. We’re guessing Barrett has no idea that article exists and wouldn’t care about it if she did.

ACB is definitely the one who’s upset in this scenario. — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) July 14, 2022

Clearly not as crappy as yours. https://t.co/XYJeDqeA7P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2022

Yep, based on reactions everywhere the lefties seem to be the ones who are having a crappy summer.

"Things also aren’t looking so hot for Barrett on Twitter right now. Here’s what folx are saying over there…" listen folx… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2022

They're like Monty Python's French knights in the castle passing wind in her general direction — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 14, 2022

“And folx are also telling Barrett that ‘I blow my nose at you!'”

I’m sure she’s sad about what folx on Twitter are saying pic.twitter.com/vRYLeuyPDI — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) July 14, 2022

Folx isn’t even a word. 🤣🤣🤣 — non-Bidenary (@thatgayconserv) July 14, 2022

This is something between journalisming and journalorenzing. https://t.co/jc0NZa2KHl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 14, 2022

I’m sorry this is happening to you — Unvaxxed AF (@billwilliams57) July 14, 2022

