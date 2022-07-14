After all the reaction you’ve seen since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (along with the 2nd Amendment ruling), did you know that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the one having a bad summer? That’s what Queerty is reporting:

The Left called for a “summer of rage” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and it’s Justice Barrett who’s having the “crappy” time now? Projection detected!

Bingo. And here’s one of the reasons Barrett’s reportedly having a “crappy summer”:

And now this week, she’s the subject of a damning op-ed by Slate political writer Mark Joseph Stern titled “Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head” that details all the ways in which the 50-year-old mother of seven, who was nominated by Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, remains “ill-prepared” for her job on the Supreme Court.

A “damning op-ed” in Slate? Oh, and also some angry tweets online.

LOL. We’re guessing Barrett has no idea that article exists and wouldn’t care about it if she did.

Yep, based on reactions everywhere the lefties seem to be the ones who are having a crappy summer.

“And folx are also telling Barrett that ‘I blow my nose at you!'”

