Yesterday during the White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of activists protesting at a restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining that “this is what a democracy is.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez obviously believes that as well, so long as it’s lefties doing the protesting and conservatives being chased away. As a bonus, AOC threw in a false talking point to satisfy the prog base:

The New York congresswoman also doesn’t understand the pearl-clutching over the Kavanaugh protesters even though he was the target of a would-be assassin just a couple of weeks ago:

First of all, where’s the Twitter “misinformation” flag?

But “blatant misinformation” is her thing!

Also, does everybody remember the burger incident?

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also didn’t like Fox News’ Peter Doocy asking Karine Jean-Pierre about Kavanaugh getting harassed at a restaurant:

So if people disagree with somebody politically that means they have the right to harass them in public? AOC might not like where this particular slippery slope could lead.

If it happened to her the people doing the harassing would likely be arrested.

Yep.

