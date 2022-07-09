Yesterday during the White House briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of activists protesting at a restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining that “this is what a democracy is.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez obviously believes that as well, so long as it’s lefties doing the protesting and conservatives being chased away. As a bonus, AOC threw in a false talking point to satisfy the prog base:

Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake 🍰 https://t.co/5Y3b1TIW1N — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

The New York congresswoman also doesn’t understand the pearl-clutching over the Kavanaugh protesters even though he was the target of a would-be assassin just a couple of weeks ago:

I will never understand the pearl clutching over these protests. Republicans send people to protest me all the time, sometimes drunk and belligerent. Nobody cares about it unless it’s a Republican in a restaurant. Can someone please explain the obsession because I don’t get it — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

First of all, where’s the Twitter “misinformation” flag?

Ectopic pregnancies aren’t denied treatment because they aren’t viable pregnancies as modern medicine can’t solve the problem of transplanting a fetus to the uterus. You’d do much better without this blatant disinformation. https://t.co/fFxyJILl9T — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2022

But “blatant misinformation” is her thing!

you bald-faced liar ectopic pregnancy treatment *is not banned anywhere in the united states* — Kaya (@kayatheshort) July 8, 2022

Stop using your huge platform to spout lies. There is NO law anywhere in ANY state that will criminalize ectopic pregnancies. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 8, 2022

The ectopic pregnancy line is a lie and she knows it but she doesn’t care that she is terrifying women who need to seek medical treatment. She doesn’t care. https://t.co/VevzJeuft8 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 9, 2022

Report this tweet for misleading health information. This is going to scare women into not seeking treatment for ectopic pregnancies. People will literally die because @AOC needed to score Internet points.@TwitterSafety should take this tweet down. They won't, but they should. https://t.co/vGTj3EIi8o — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 9, 2022

Also, does everybody remember the burger incident?

Weren't you the clown who was whining that someone took a picture of you eating a hamburger? https://t.co/9UFQlajl3b — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 8, 2022

This lady threw a hissy fit because someone took a photo of her eating a burger. She’s also a liar. https://t.co/Kmyxe18B5u — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2022

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also didn’t like Fox News’ Peter Doocy asking Karine Jean-Pierre about Kavanaugh getting harassed at a restaurant:

Pretty sure they overturned that right 2 weeks ago Doocy https://t.co/Epi2h6LGDG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

So if people disagree with somebody politically that means they have the right to harass them in public? AOC might not like where this particular slippery slope could lead.

So that means the right can chase you out of a store or restaurant

It's all fair isn't that right?

You said it https://t.co/jRObpEC0Iu — Conservative/Cowboy (@6988Cowboy) July 9, 2022

Just remember, AOC is cool with you harassing her at dinner in public if you have a problem with her politics. I don’t make the rules — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2022

If it happened to her the people doing the harassing would likely be arrested.

She knows she's in the clear because rational people don't behave that way. — threat to the earth ʞɹᴉɯS (@FoundersGirl) July 9, 2022

Yep.

