ShutDownDc, the group responsible for the mob that protested Justice Brett Kavanaugh at dinner the other night, is so proud of its work they’re now offering cash bounties to service workers in Washington, D.C. who DM them tips on any sightings of Justices Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barret or Roberts out and about in public:

DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

This is how they publicized the Kavanaugh sighting at Morton’s on July 6:

🚨🚨While the badasses @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside #Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40 🚨🚨DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat! — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 6, 2022

Note: They do plan to annoy, or, at least support the annoying of Dems, as well, like Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer:

And they have big plans for the Congressional Baseball Game:

But. . .

If their plan needs sightings of these public officials, why not just flood their DMs with fake sightings? That’s what Tucker Carlson is suggesting:

Antifa activists @ShutDown_DC are trying to harass Supreme Court Justices. Everyone should flood their account until they give up. pic.twitter.com/hfrPXQN0v2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 9, 2022

LOL!

“I just saw Justice Alito at Chipotle. Venmo me!”:

Hey lockdown libs, I just saw Justice Alito at Chipotle. Venmo me! 🤡 https://t.co/oztextHXpD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 9, 2022

Their plan is foolproof!

***

