ShutDownDc, the group responsible for the mob that protested Justice Brett Kavanaugh at dinner the other night, is so proud of its work they’re now offering cash bounties to service workers in Washington, D.C. who DM them tips on any sightings of Justices Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barret or Roberts out and about in public:

This is how they publicized the Kavanaugh sighting at Morton’s on July 6:

Note: They do plan to annoy, or, at least support the annoying of Dems, as well, like Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer:

And they have big plans for the Congressional Baseball Game:

But. . .

If their plan needs sightings of these public officials, why not just flood their DMs with fake sightings? That’s what Tucker Carlson is suggesting:

“I just saw Justice Alito at Chipotle. Venmo me!”:

