Earlier today we told you that some lefties got a laugh out of the fact that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to be taken out of a restaurant this week because activists found out he was there:

NEW: Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton's on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton's rep told me: "Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner." https://t.co/wlA4J2nxYW pic.twitter.com/jpsfhB3JVo — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 8, 2022

One of those lefties who was apparently among the amused is Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions. https://t.co/pAUiYqxIHT — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 8, 2022

Considering what’s happened recently there is no low that’s too low.

Sounds like you're making light of someone who recently was the target of an assassination attempt. https://t.co/BOrUo02K76 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 8, 2022

I think he was probably thinking about the recent assassination attempt against him. https://t.co/vj0IOBqPwy — Alexandra R. (@Alexa_MRo) July 8, 2022

Someone tried to assassinate Kavanaugh a few weeks ago in the home he shares with his wife and very young daughters. You're married to a cabinet secretary. This tweet is deeply irresponsible, and you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/MddCidQSce — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) July 8, 2022

Is this really the kind of country Chasten Buttigieg and others would like? Think it through…

What happens if MAGA types start showing up where ever you and Pete go? This continued escalation is a dangerous game, especially since Kavanaugh just had an assassination attempt on him. You don't want the world you're advocating for. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 8, 2022

Will it be OK to harass your husband when he makes decisions people don't like? — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) July 8, 2022

Can't wait until someone harasses you and Pete right out of a restaurant. Won't be so haha then, will it Chasten? https://t.co/Gw5LI2Drfi — Lexi (@penngirl72) July 8, 2022

If activists on the Right were harassing public figures on the Left the rules would be quite different:

Then it will be a crime of course. — Magoo (@MagooActual) July 8, 2022

Let's play a little game called "When the shoe is on the other foot" You would being calling the crowd "terrorists" https://t.co/dphxY8eDEP — SithAnCap (@sithancap) July 8, 2022

the difference is that MAGA types would be arrested for doing it while the left wont be — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) July 8, 2022

That’s a certainty.

Well, imagine this is happening to you. Let's see how flippant your tweets are, then. https://t.co/56FSuFCcri — By the numbers 📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) July 8, 2022

He’d be demanding arrests.

