Earlier today we told you that some lefties got a laugh out of the fact that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to be taken out of a restaurant this week because activists found out he was there:

One of those lefties who was apparently among the amused is Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Considering what’s happened recently there is no low that’s too low.

Is this really the kind of country Chasten Buttigieg and others would like? Think it through…

If activists on the Right were harassing public figures on the Left the rules would be quite different:

That’s a certainty.

He’d be demanding arrests.

