Chasten Buttigieg is not only the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, but he’s also a teacher.

And as a teacher, he’s very familiar with school safety protocol. So if it’s all right with you, he’d like to offer his two cents on the idea of single points of entry and one-way exit doors in schools as means of reducing the likelihood and severity of school shootings:

As someone who ran lockdown drills and worked on the school safety committee, a "one door" solution is an irresponsible and egregious recommendation far removed from reality. A shooter isn't going to stop and sign in at the front office. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 26, 2022

Chasten serious question have you never heard of fire doors before — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 26, 2022

Chasten’s not finished yet, by the way:

A door is good at keeping the kids in and rain out. It doesn't stand a chance against a weapon designed to obliterate organs and render tiny bodies unrecognizable in the blink of an eye. If you're focusing on doors right now, you've already given up. You have failed our kids. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 26, 2022

Let me be clear: this is precisely what they want. They want to debate the merits of doors, windows, locks, cameras, badges, and armed teachers because they'd hate to be faced with yet another policy issue they are against the majority of Americans on. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 26, 2022

Is that last tweet some projection or what? Jeebus, Chasten. You literally just described the Democratic Party on this issue.

Single point of entry is actually a solution that's effectively used at secured facilities and schools across the country. I've worked directly with this. It's a part of the security framework, and it works. To delegitimize and mock it is irresponsible and posturing. — Jeremy Buckles (@JeremyBuckles) May 26, 2022

You are an embarrassment. https://t.co/zZkZ2UDbSc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 26, 2022

Chasten Buttigieg is many things. An embarrassment is only one of them.

He’s also an intellectually dishonest, fearmongering partisan activist masquerading as a concerned educator.

Places we frequent with only one door/limited sites of access: 1. Banks

2. Airports

3. Hospitals/Medical Centers/abortion clinics

4. Congress

5. SCOTUS

6. White House

7. MANY JOURNALISM OUTLETS But schools? BRIDGE TOO FAR. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 26, 2022

Chasten Buttigieg’s husband is no doubt protected in part by one-way exit doors. What makes one-way exit doors acceptable barriers for politicians but not for schoolchildren?

He's lying and he knows he's lying. https://t.co/J3c5oI0jml — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 26, 2022

Setting aside the dishonesty of pretending he doesn't know how safety doors work… A shooter isn't going to stop because guns are banned, either. https://t.co/JBhF7zmSus — RBe (@RBPundit) May 26, 2022

A shooter isn't going to stop and sign in at the front office, but apparently they will follow gun laws? https://t.co/dudOix0jXU — Sam Considine 🇺🇸 (@s_considine1) May 26, 2022

A killer won't sign in at the front desk, but this POS here thinks gun free zones work. https://t.co/2EEBlSTGTr — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) May 26, 2022

For all of Democrats’ screeching about “doing something” and “taking action” and “passing laws” to stop would-be mass shooters, we have yet to see any of them offer anything resembling evidence that they take this issue as seriously as it deserves to be taken.

Everyone making this idiotic argument locks their doors at night. You have to love the pretense that secure, single points of entry are an impossible logistical conundrum for schools, but forced nationwide confiscation of half a billion guns is no big deal. https://t.co/Z5kdsWiK8m — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 26, 2022

Their logic makes no sense. And they know it makes no sense. They just count on people to fall for shameless appeals to emotion rather than to reason and data and evidence.

"As someone who ran lockdown drills, I can't wrap my head around how a lockdown would be far easier with only one entrance to secure. Come to think of it, it's probably a good thing I'm not running lockdown drills anymore." https://t.co/31Ga1ZFOgl — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 26, 2022

Yeah, we’re actually OK with that. At least until he gets his head screwed on straight.

You are absolutely irresponsible tweeting this as fact. If you don’t understand basic force protection or the ballistics of common ammunition, I’m happy to get you all the education you’ve missed. Free of charge! https://t.co/ZRzD30fqdZ — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 26, 2022

