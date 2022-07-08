By any objective measure, the Biden presidency after just over a year and a half is a total train wreck and a disaster for the economy. The tragedies arenâ€™t only domestic either. Today marks the one-year anniversary of when President Biden promised that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan would not culminate in the Taliban taking over the nation:

One year ago today, President Biden told the American people the Taliban would not take over Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey â€” POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) July 8, 2022

And you know how that went.

Lost the entire country in 11 days and 13 service members, the first American casualties in over a year. He retaliated for that attack by droning 8 kids. People were falling off wheel wells of airplanes & he took about 3 questions on all of it. He turned his back and walked away. https://t.co/x8agNfYvJz â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2022

Those were the tragic results of an incompetently planned withdrawal for which it should be noted that nobody was ever held accountable for.

How well did this age? https://t.co/9GICpO3Kjp â€” Sean Sites (@huskerfan25) July 8, 2022

Narrator: POORLY.

And our press let him get away with it â€” BatCat (@CatrinaBrown4) July 8, 2022

Not only did the Taliban take the country over, but Biden left them with billions of dollars worth of US military weapons and equipment.

That image will live on far longer than this administration.

I haven't forgotten or forgiven this https://t.co/xmMbIoHkBl â€” Emperor Purpletine (@EPurpletine) July 8, 2022

He should have been impeached after that debacle. â€” Joey Shoes (@JoeS67532486) July 8, 2022

The midterm elections could determine if anybody is ever held accountable for Afghanistan and any other number of disasters this administration has presided over.

