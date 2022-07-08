By any objective measure, the Biden presidency after just over a year and a half is a total train wreck and a disaster for the economy. The tragedies arenâ€™t only domestic either. Today marks the one-year anniversary of when President Biden promised that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan would not culminate in the Taliban taking over the nation:

And you know how that went.

Those were the tragic results of an incompetently planned withdrawal for which it should be noted that nobody was ever held accountable for.

Narrator: POORLY.

Not only did the Taliban take the country over, but Biden left them with billions of dollars worth of US military weapons and equipment.

That image will live on far longer than this administration.

The midterm elections could determine if anybody is ever held accountable for Afghanistan and any other number of disasters this administration has presided over.

