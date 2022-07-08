‘Terminate the presidency’? Joe Biden delivers simultaneously dishonest and incoherent speech on pro-abort executive order [videos]

Democrats definitely have an M.O. when it comes to achieving their goals: when the law stands in their way, just override it with an executive order.

And that’s exactly what Joe Biden is trying to do:

Watch live: President Joe Biden speaks on “protecting access to reproductive health care services” as he prepares to take executive action on abortion. https://t.co/kmQpKVGz5c — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2022

“Protecting access to reproductive health care services” is just a euphemistic way of saying “protecting the nonexistent constitutional right to kill your unborn baby because abortion is overwhelmingly used as ex post facto birth control.”

This Court has made it clear it will not protect the rights of women. I will. That’s why today I'm signing an Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

What this Court has actually made clear is that there is not nor has there ever been a constitutional right to abortion and that policy with regard to abortion is something that should be left up to state and local governments rather than the federal government. But Joe Biden will never, ever be honest about that.

Biden complains Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wad was an "exercise in raw political power." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 8, 2022

He’s lying.

Biden: SCOTUS overturning Roe "an act of raw political power." Er, the "raw political power" was when Roe became law. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 8, 2022

Correct.

Biden on the overturning of Roe: "This was not a decision driven by the Constitution. Despite what the justices and majorities had said, this is not a decision that is driven by history." pic.twitter.com/5DVzdyXIkP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Citing the Roe v. Wade majority opinion, Joe Biden tells women they have the power to make abortion rights federally legal. "This is the fastest way to restore Roe" Vows to sign "immediately" if Congress gets it to his desk — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 8, 2022

Biden claims that Roe v Wade being overturned means that hospitals and doctors would hesitate to treat women who've had a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/8S5zTr1gzA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

It’s pathological with him.

BIDEN: "We can not allow an out of control Supreme Court, working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican party, to take away freedoms…the choice we face as a nation is between the mainstream and the extreme…" pic.twitter.com/wpGR9zxWrk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

Who’s “extreme” here, Joe? Supreme Court Justices who found that there’s no right to murder in the Constitution? Or purported “devout Catholics” who have absolutely no qualms about pushing false narratives in order to defend a federally sanctioned right to abortion?

Dobbs allows people with the abortion policy views of modern-day Biden to pursue them democratically. Roe did not do that for people with the abortion policy views of 1970s and early 1980s Biden's abortion policy views. https://t.co/dgQvagJUPw — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 8, 2022

Dobbs returns the power to legislate abortion to the states, where members of Congress are democratically elected. There’s nothing undemocratic about that.

This speech is deeply dishonest and divisive… Par for the course for Joe Biden, but this speech is especially pathetic. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 8, 2022

Joe Biden is not being honest about the Supreme Court’s decision or about what democracy means — or about where he’s getting his information from.

Has the story about the 10 year old girl, who travelled to Indiana for an abortion, been verified? — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 8, 2022

No. But that didn’t stop Joe Biden from bringing it up. In his own special Joe Biden way, of course:

Joe Biden goofs while tells the story of a 10-year-old girl trying to "terminate the presidency" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 8, 2022

Biden claims a 10-year-old was forced to travel across state lines to "terminate the presidency." pic.twitter.com/S1KM6WSnTX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 8, 2022

For what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s presidency should probably be terminated. It’s been on life support from the very beginning. It’s kind of enough already.

Actually it’s definitely enough already:

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

“End of quote. Repeat the line.”

President Ron Burgundy — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) July 8, 2022

That’s actually a really apt nickname for him:

Joe Biden: "When tens of millions of womens vote this year…" pic.twitter.com/SRtflWs14E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2022

That’s a lotta womens.

Biden: "Right here, in all 50 straits and the District of Combia…"pic.twitter.com/prlbIh6Luc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 8, 2022

If Joe Biden thinks he presides over 50 straits and the District of Combia, that would certainly explain where his head is at. And where it isn’t at.

It's funny but it's not funny. We all know Biden needs to resign. I say that as someone who thinks Kamala as president would be even worse. But Biden's got to go. He's just not there. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 8, 2022

Let him stay in the District of Combia. He’s just not cut out for the real world.

In case you missed Biden's incredibly incoherent speech just now, here's a quick 21 second recap. pic.twitter.com/GlF0srePda — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 8, 2022

