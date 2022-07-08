As we told you earlier, Joe Biden briefly took to the podium today to try to sell the American people on his “Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care.” He also took a moment to inform us that his economic policies are “moving the country in the right direction.”

And, ever the gracious leader, he made some remarks on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. If you’ll recall, when the White House issued a statement ostensibly from Biden in which the president took the opportunity to blame “gun violence” for a murder that had nothing to do with gun violence (or gun control). It was a pretty terrible statement, to be sure. But as awful as it was, at least it was reasonably coherent, meaning we could understand the sentences we were reading (even if we didn’t agree with them).

But there’s absolutely nothing coherent about his remarks on Abe’s assassination. Don’t take our word for it; take his:

Joe Biden claims that the assassination of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is "is the first use of a weapon to murder someone in in Japan." pic.twitter.com/YOHWTv90K0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

Come again?

“1st use of a weapon to murder some in Japan”? Any fact checkers wanna try that one? — Greggorian Rant (@GreggorianRant) July 8, 2022

For sure that part doesn’t make any sense. We’re no professional fact-checkers, but we feel like it would be pretty easy to find examples of weapons being used to murder people in Japan.

But what about the rest of it?

Transcript (we did our best):

“I think we have thus far have three thousand — I won’t [???] hold me to the numbers — 688 or, I mean, between three and four thousand cases. They have one. One.”

Hmmm.

Biden on the murder of Shinzo Abe: "One thing did strike my attention that this is the first use of a weapon to murder someone in Japan and I think we have thus far have 3,000, 688, or between 3 to 4 thousand cases. They have one." pic.twitter.com/ckgvaqr9LW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

When he says “cases,” is he talking about assassinations? Or instances of weapons being used to murder people? Honestly it doesn’t even really matter at this point because in either case he’d be wrong.

"Until today the Japanese have only ever used karate to murder people." – probably Joe Biden https://t.co/CdaXv7hMVL — Marissa Wiegler (@WieglerMarissa) July 8, 2022

We’re surprised he didn’t actually say that.

Dan Quayle was nearly drummed out of politics for misspelling “potato” by the very same educated types who hail this character as a “return to normalcy.” https://t.co/wDtWSHb9R8 — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) July 8, 2022

The more you watch it, the more wrongerest it gets. https://t.co/EJ52VVTLQA — UltraMirCat (@TRMirCat) July 8, 2022

Oh lord help me this is uncomfortable https://t.co/VmehyPgGeS — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) July 8, 2022

Not to mention counterproductive.

Scriptwriter: "Hey, why don't we use a gun violence death from a country that has the strictest gun regulations in the entire world for our political agenda! That will get people on our side!" Everyone else: "Brilliant!" https://t.co/I2mGGl9LDF — totlmstr (@totlmstr) July 8, 2022

wow, using an assassination in Japan to push gun control in the US? shameless. https://t.co/T66HDUToKk — dan-ish (@DANsplained0) July 8, 2022

If gun control advocates’ arguments are predicated on stuff that even other gun control advocates know isn’t true, that suggests that when push comes to shove, gun control doesn’t actually have a leg to stand on.

Which means gun control advocates should probably take a seat. As should Joe Biden. Before they all hurt themselves.