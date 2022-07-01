Earlier today it was announced that there were many layoffs at the Florida Sun-Sentinel.

We’ve lost a lot of enormously talented journalists today. 🥲 https://t.co/EobOlqEIEd — Scott Travis (@smtravis) July 1, 2022

If you want any anecdotes about the threat that hyperfinancialized local news ownership poses to our communities, the hedge fund Alden Global Capital just laid off a bunch of local journalists at the Sun-Sentinel in Florida, including the one covering LGBTQ issues. In Florida! https://t.co/fHr8gl1B4t — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 1, 2022

I'm heartbroken that my friends and colleagues at the Sun-Sentinel were notified this morning that they have been laid off. I wouldn't wish this kind of news on my worst enemy. To that point, there are many coming out of the woodwork to celebrate journalists losing their jobs. — Spencer Norris (@norris_report) July 1, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, spends a lot of time effectively combatting all the fake news that comes from the media in her state (and elsewhere), and weighed in on the media layoff news this way:

About all the layoffs at @SunSentinel today: I don’t rejoice when people lose their jobs, even media activists. The good news is that Florida’s economy is booming, plenty of work in dining & hospitality. You know, the industries these journalists constantly lobbied to shut down. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Fortunately there is work available in the state:

Media activists who are mad at me for suggesting you “get a job waiting tables” — you’re telling on yourself. There are many different jobs in hospitality, including media relations. There’s nothing wrong with waiting tables, and people who do that for a living aren’t below you. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Those journalists who were so quick to declare millions of Americans’ livelihoods as “nonessential” should not expect sympathy from those Americans when their own newspapers declare their journalism jobs “nonessential” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Pushaw offered a reminder of the kind of Dem narrative pushing these people have been doing:

From one of the newly unemployed Sun Sentinel journalists today. Not including a name because the problem goes far beyond any one individual, I want to draw attention to the false Democrat talking point (Don’t Say Gay) being passed off as “news” pic.twitter.com/mVbohX8n5x — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Far too many “reporters” have proven themselves to be little more than Democrat narrative circulators.

And it’s been shown to be all-too-easy for many in the media to try and put others out of work and cheer about the effort:

Yeah that’s true. The @SunSentinel did actually publish an editorial demanding my boss to fire me from my job. So my sympathy for their layoffs is limited. https://t.co/NHyGKWakly — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Yup, common sense. They openly called for you and many other members of DeSantis’ team to be fired for nonsense. ‘If you call for your opponent’s head, don’t expect sympathy from them when your own rolls.’ — Misha Fitton 🇺🇸 🐊⚔️ (@MishaFitton) July 1, 2022

To a large degree, if the media wants to know their main problem, many need to do nothing more than look in a mirror.

We need media to help report the facts, but the problem in the last few years has been their bias and inability to report failry. We know everyone has an opinion, but as a reporter they were there to report facts and not opinions. The Sun Sentinel lost a lot of trust base on this — Wayne Clark (@WayneforSheriff) July 1, 2022

Truly — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

Journo types aren’t taking it well.

Highly inappropriate. You could have just ended before that last sentence. Shameful. Disgusting. — David Schutz (@GraphicsSchutz) July 1, 2022

Media activists at liberal newspaper announcing mass layoffs today, can’t stand being reminded that they supported lockdowns and the forced unemployment of millions of Floridians. https://t.co/t5QOWdlXBT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

The Sun Sentinel and its activist staff openly advocated for Covid vaccine mandates that would get people fired from their jobs, and attacked @GovRonDeSantis for passing a law to protect people’s jobs from medical tyranny. Now you all have some time to reflect on that. https://t.co/xY2vccFM9X — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

When it comes to layoffs, the media is one profession that doesn’t seem to think they’re a big deal until it hits home. How many lefty journos cheered when Hillary Clinton pledged to put coal companies out of business or when Biden killed off the Keystone Pipeline?

Your industry cheered for layoffs. My sympathies go out to the individuals who didn't cheer for layoffs. — “Max” (@MaxNordau) July 1, 2022

"But those coal miners can just go get new jobs as computer programmers"……….😉 — jngmedia (@jngpic) July 1, 2022

“Truth hurts,” says Pushaw:

Exactly. The same @SunSentinel that laid off a dozen journalists today, was constantly advocating for vaccine mandates that got real people fired from real jobs. Truth hurts. https://t.co/qHhrTkXCFk — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 1, 2022

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw sums up Left’s pattern of embarrassing reactions to SCOTUS decisions upholding rights for everyone

BOOM goes the dynamite! Christina Pushaw uses lame Miami Herald COVID-19 pediatric vaccine hit-piece on DeSantis to DRAG Biden and it’s perfect

Christina Pushaw nukes CNN correspondent’s attempt to mock 1 state NOT jumping on latest ‘science’ bandwagon