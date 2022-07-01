Earlier today it was announced that there were many layoffs at the Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, spends a lot of time effectively combatting all the fake news that comes from the media in her state (and elsewhere), and weighed in on the media layoff news this way:

Fortunately there is work available in the state:

Pushaw offered a reminder of the kind of Dem narrative pushing these people have been doing:

Far too many “reporters” have proven themselves to be little more than Democrat narrative circulators.

And it’s been shown to be all-too-easy for many in the media to try and put others out of work and cheer about the effort:

To a large degree, if the media wants to know their main problem, many need to do nothing more than look in a mirror.

Journo types aren’t taking it well.

When it comes to layoffs, the media is one profession that doesn’t seem to think they’re a big deal until it hits home. How many lefty journos cheered when Hillary Clinton pledged to put coal companies out of business or when Biden killed off the Keystone Pipeline?

“Truth hurts,” says Pushaw:

