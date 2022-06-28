The Supreme Court has handed down several rulings recently that are indisputable victories for proponents of the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and the right to life. So, naturally, the Left is seething with rage.

Recall this from David Frum yesterday:

Supreme Court opens way for rousing chants of "Allahu Akbar!" before high school sporting events https://t.co/ajjkFKmgrg — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 27, 2022

Apparently the sight of Muslims praying where we can see them is supposed to scare us or something.

Like many others, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw has pointed out to Frum et al. that it’s actually pretty gross and bigoted to try to weaponize Muslims who pray in order to stir up fear of religious liberty, and that The Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team of the Religious Freedom Institute supported the petitioner in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District:

It’s so cringe when neocons try to use Muslims as a “gotcha”. BTW, Islamic and other religious organizations support this decision, just like they support school choice. https://t.co/afQEVkKn7u — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2022

But to the Left, the truth doesn’t count if it’s inconvenient. And so, we end up in a place where every criticism the Left throws at conservatives not only fails to land, but bounces off the intended target and hits liberals right in the face, leaving them with nothing but a humiliating black eye.

It’s a pattern at this point, and Pushaw summed it up nicely here:

*Supreme Court upholds gun rights*

Libs: But black people will have gun rights😩

Cons: OK *Supreme Court protects religious liberty*

Libs: But Muslims will have religious liberty😩

Cons: OK *Supreme Court reverses Roe*

Libs: But men will have to take care of kids😩 Cons: U ok? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2022

*Supreme Court rules in favor of more freedom and preservation of rights* Libs: But the rules will apply to everyone equally 😩 Cons: OK

Wash, rinse, repeat. Maybe someday they’ll figure out that conservatives are not only OK with the rules applying to everyone equally, but that we’re actually in favor of it.

So true.

Your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/iqNrlWcffN — Natalie Argyle (@NatalieArgyle) June 28, 2022

Really, libs. We’re good. You should be, too.

