Representative Ritchie Torres first entered Congress in January of 2021, and like all House members, he’s up for re-election in November.

However, as Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw noticed, Rep. Torres’ stance on the word “Latinx” seems to have evolved as evidenced by his recent response to a pandering tweet from the New York Yankees’ account as compared to previous remarks:

Democrats before and after seeing polls pic.twitter.com/0LtwlHaASZ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 28, 2022

One of these things is not like the others:





Another Democrat pivot is underway!

Whatever way the wind blows… https://t.co/U6uu3Cr8VX — Hunter's Big Guy Ain't My President (@TanksAlotBrad) May 28, 2022

Politicians sure do spend a lot of time with a finger in the air, but don’t dare question the core convictions of many of them!

This is way too funny — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 28, 2022

What a hilarious way to kick off a holiday weekend.

Hypocrisy is the foundation of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/dBA4osjjUK — Thomas (@posativnrg1120) May 28, 2022

Wealthy elites who flew on private jets to Davos to sound all the alarms about climate change help prove that on a regular basis.

Christina is doing her own Definant L’s https://t.co/JUGId2gyYM — HunchNews (@hunch_news_) May 28, 2022

And she’s quite good at it!

***

