Representative Ritchie Torres first entered Congress in January of 2021, and like all House members, he’s up for re-election in November.
However, as Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw noticed, Rep. Torres’ stance on the word “Latinx” seems to have evolved as evidenced by his recent response to a pandering tweet from the New York Yankees’ account as compared to previous remarks:
Democrats before and after seeing polls pic.twitter.com/0LtwlHaASZ
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 28, 2022
One of these things is not like the others:
Another Democrat pivot is underway!
Whatever way the wind blows… https://t.co/U6uu3Cr8VX
— Hunter's Big Guy Ain't My President (@TanksAlotBrad) May 28, 2022
Politicians sure do spend a lot of time with a finger in the air, but don’t dare question the core convictions of many of them!
This is way too funny
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 28, 2022
What a hilarious way to kick off a holiday weekend.
Hypocrisy is the foundation of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/dBA4osjjUK
— Thomas (@posativnrg1120) May 28, 2022
Wealthy elites who flew on private jets to Davos to sound all the alarms about climate change help prove that on a regular basis.
Christina is doing her own Definant L’s https://t.co/JUGId2gyYM
— HunchNews (@hunch_news_) May 28, 2022
And she’s quite good at it!
***
Related:
Christina Pushaw mixes it up with another reporter over allegations by the Grim Reaper guy
Christina Pushaw informs AP reporter that she has a dad already, thanks
‘HE REALLY DID IT’: Christina Pushaw’s prediction on how Politifact would find a way to rule this DeSantis statement false comes to fruition