We’re starting to see Pentagon spokesman John Kirby make more appearances at White House briefings, which doesn’t bode well for this administration’s confidence in Karine Jean-Pierre’s effectiveness in handling the press’s questions.

Kirby briefing again today. Becoming extra clear the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, isn’t up to the task — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2022

The Biden press office should have also had Kirby field Peter Doocy’s questions about this administration’s energy policies (those policies are “blame Putin & Big Oil greed,” raid the strategic reserve, beg the Saudis to pump more oil and tell Americans struggling to afford gas to buy electric cars). Try and make sense of Jean-Pierre’s responses to Doocy here:

DOOCY: "A lot of people can't afford a $60,000 electric car, and they also are having a hard time affording gas right now. That sounds like a painful transition, so how much of that kind of pain is the president ok with?" KJP: "That's apples and oranges. It's not the same." pic.twitter.com/PJTnX8Djn7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

Shorter KJP: Words words words words words words words words.

Mix all that up and make a nice word salad.

What? What does that even mean? — LaLa (@lacoolio1) June 23, 2022

Jean-Pierre probably doesn’t even know what all that means.

The Cringe is too strong. https://t.co/63BpR2kRyq — TaKeTheReDPiLL (@TaKeDaT_RedPiLL) June 23, 2022

Here’s something that was unreal:

Mind blowing that she’s actually bragging about saving 0.18 cents https://t.co/NJYcajZTzR — Ashley 🌹 (@ACubanRose) June 23, 2022

Maybe this administration thinks that’s worth bragging about that because it’s more than the 16 cents they saved us at last year’s 4th of July barbecue.

