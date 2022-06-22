As we told you earlier, the bipartisan gun control bill, with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas leading negotiations on the Republican side, passed last night 64-34 in a procedural vote, likely clearing the way for the bill’s final passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expects this bill to pass by the end of the week:

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a new bipartisan gun control bill in a procedural move that saw 14 Republicans support firearm restrictions. The 64 to 34 vote was a crucial step in potentially passing the legislation, signaling that it may eclipse the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster in the Senate when the bill comes up for an official vote. The bill would need the backing of 10 Republicans and all Senate Democrats to avoid a filibuster.

Many Republicans and Democrats were thrilled:

The vibe in the Senate is so positive right now that Schumer gave Susan Collins a fist bump ! — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 21, 2022

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who voted against advancing the bill, said something we’ve heard before — there wasn’t enough time to examine the bill:

We are being asked to vote tonight to begin debate on a gun proposal whose legislative text was only made available less than an hour ago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 21, 2022

However, GOP Sen. John Cornyn, who supports the bill, reserved some snark for those who complained there was not enough time to read the final bill before voting:

Cornyn overhead on Senate floor: “It’s only 80 pages long, how long do you need to read it” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 21, 2022

Tweeter @Oilfield_Rando found some, er, interesting items in the bill, but first had a response to Sen. Cornyn:

And of course there were some Senate Republicans who were OK with shoveling more money at the FBI:

They gave the f**king FBI $100,000,000 in the gun control bill pic.twitter.com/JPCiA6TXqO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

We’re shocked… but not really.

The GOP just enacted a de facto nationwide waiting period for gun buyers between 18-21. Disgraceful. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

Did they just ban arming or training anyone in the use of firearms in schools? pic.twitter.com/lcPFVrAXje — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

Well with ESEA funds at least. So they want softer targets, huh. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

Wow. But will they fund more “gun free zone” signs?

Republican voters: "Hey can we maybe abolish the Department of Education?" Republican Senators: "Heh cute how bout we give them $1.05 billion in a gun control bill instead?" pic.twitter.com/LGDBBsQmSl — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

"Oh did I say $1 billion? Better make it $2 billion" pic.twitter.com/fZ5VR6tvNv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2022

Beth Baumann has more:

Currently reading through the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" AKA the Senate gun control bill. I'll thread interesting things I find. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

Pages 1-11 are about telehealth access and Medicare services. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

This is looking like just another congressional pork-a-palooza.

We finally get into firearms on page 25. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

I need to pull up other bills that they're striking and adding language. It appears as though there will be waiting periods for those under 21. 3 business days while their records are searched and can be extended to 10 business days. pic.twitter.com/lJbDVPK9kh — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

Background checks would change for those under 21. Part of their background check will include contacting their state for juvenile records, state custodian of mental records to see if they've been mentally adjudicated & their local law enforcement agency for disqualifying records pic.twitter.com/sDoIoooCEp — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

This part makes me laugh a little bit. They want each state and agency to remove outdated information. We can't even get all states to submit all of their convictions to NICS. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

They're redefining an FFL as well and the language is crazy. You liquidate your personal assets so you need an FFL? pic.twitter.com/xT90cgC6qs — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

Anddd here we have the Red Flag law language. pic.twitter.com/zHtSj19lW5 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

It's important to note this allows you to have an attorney to defend your 2A rights but you don't get a public defender. It's out of your own pocket. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

We’re going to need lawyers to convince the government why we’re “entitled” to a constitutional right? All with the blessing of some Senate Republicans.

They're doing a lot of rebranding with Red Flag laws. Instead of calling them Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), they're now referring to them as "intervention programs." Obviously a PR move. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

Straw purchases. Currently, if you purchase a gun for a prohibited possessor, you can face a $250K fine, 5 years in prison, or both. The change would be up to 15 years in prison. If the firearm is used for a "crime of terrorism," the person can face up to 25 years in prison. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 22, 2022

There seems to be something missing in this bill:

What happened to the funding to harden schools that the GOP promised would be in this bill? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2022

GOP Senators: "We are going to get big wins in this gun control bill. They'll be funding to harden schools!" Actual bill text: "Here's some funding for the DOJ/FBI and for community anti-violence programs." GOP voters: "Let's nominate Trump again." — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2022

The timing of some Republicans is impeccable with the midterms just around the corner…

The only thing that could get in the way of an enormous GOP win in November is the GOP. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) June 22, 2022

Right?

***

