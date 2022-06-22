As we told you earlier, the bipartisan gun control bill, with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas leading negotiations on the Republican side, passed last night 64-34 in a procedural vote, likely clearing the way for the bill’s final passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expects this bill to pass by the end of the week:

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to advance a new bipartisan gun control bill in a procedural move that saw 14 Republicans support firearm restrictions.

The 64 to 34 vote was a crucial step in potentially passing the legislation, signaling that it may eclipse the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster in the Senate when the bill comes up for an official vote. The bill would need the backing of 10 Republicans and all Senate Democrats to avoid a filibuster.

Many Republicans and Democrats were thrilled:

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who voted against advancing the bill, said something we’ve heard before — there wasn’t enough time to examine the bill:

However, GOP Sen. John Cornyn, who supports the bill, reserved some snark for those who complained there was not enough time to read the final bill before voting:

Tweeter @Oilfield_Rando found some, er, interesting items in the bill, but first had a response to Sen. Cornyn:

And of course there were some Senate Republicans who were OK with shoveling more money at the FBI:

We’re shocked… but not really.

Wow. But will they fund more “gun free zone” signs?

Beth Baumann has more:

This is looking like just another congressional pork-a-palooza.

We’re going to need lawyers to convince the government why we’re “entitled” to a constitutional right? All with the blessing of some Senate Republicans.

There seems to be something missing in this bill:

The timing of some Republicans is impeccable with the midterms just around the corner…

Right?

