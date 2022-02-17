As we told you earlier, Quintez Brown, the left-wing BLM activist arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, is out on bail.

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

According to @WHAS11 @McSwineBNews, @BLMLouisville organizer Quintez Brown has officially been released from jail just shy of 4 hours after the @LouCommBailFund paid his $100K cash bond. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 17, 2022

Sometimes crime does pay. It pays your bail!

In the two weeks before Quintez Brown the antisemitic radical terrorist, tried to murder a Jewish mayoral candidate, his social media has pictures accusing Jews of being plantation owners, accusing Jewish money of running politics, and trafficking Black Hebrew Israelite garbage. pic.twitter.com/aQu14LHbY6 — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) February 17, 2022

BLM just bailed him out. Learn who your friends are and aren't. https://t.co/bYjbDiUcn7 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 17, 2022

Apparently Quintez Brown has some very interesting friends in the folks behind the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Tweeter @Oilfield_Rando made that discovery when he decided to do a little bit of digging:

“Louisville Bail Project is a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice”. Let’s take a gander at their 990s, why not? pic.twitter.com/yHsnfocgkg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

On the 2019 990, they reported giving $227,000 to Assata’s Daughters. You know, that Marxist revolutionary group dedicated to a cop killer? pic.twitter.com/9L98SHJoS1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

Cop-killing former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur.

They gave $278,000 to the Fronterizo Fianza fund in Texas, which bails out detained illegals and sends them into hiding. Really cool that they’re going by “Fronterizx Fianza Fund” on their site now. Way more inclusive. Why not Fronterizx Fianzx Fund tho? pic.twitter.com/Zo9JpAJlSj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

Maybe they’ll get around to it eventually.

They gave $29,000 to @huwaidaarraf’s outfit “New Generation Palestine”, the Detroit Democrat running for Congress who called for an internationally backed Palestinian intifada pic.twitter.com/dAe3VCeDw0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

Let’s look at Alliance for Global Justice’s leadership. Dr. Arnold Matlin, ok, let’s check out one of his speeches here OH HE’S AN ACTUAL F**KING SANDINISTA TRYING TO EXPORT THE MOVEMENT FROM NICARAGUA, SHOCKER pic.twitter.com/GkTNJK7Igp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

Gosh, I just showed a direct trail of evidence proving International communists are funding the Louisville bail fund. I’m not even a journalist. I’m on a day off from turning wrenches. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

OH AND WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT, WOW, MY GOODNESS, WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THAT COMING?! pic.twitter.com/7Vna1diBRi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

Ah.

Within minutes this fine researcher was able to establish that George Soros money is behind the funding which bailed out Quintez Brown in Kentucky. https://t.co/keN5MTkOh1 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 17, 2022

Go figure!

Ok back to their board now, and let’s see uh OH IT’S ANOTHER SANDINISTA pic.twitter.com/3oqNgJ5THX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

A foreign Sandinista group is bailing out left wing criminals in Kentucky. There’s proof for anyone to fond in 5 minutes. And you won’t see that reported anywhere in our godforsaken shitty ass media industry. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 17, 2022

If the same media firefighters currently hellbent on exposing the identities of every single donor to the Freedom Convoy would devote even a small fraction of that energy to looking into all the shady aspects of the Quintez Brown case, maybe guys like @Oilfield_Rando wouldn’t be left to do their jobs for them.

