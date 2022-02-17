You can’t make this up. . .

Quintez Brown, the BLM and anti-gun activist accused of attempted murder after he allegedly fired four shots at  Jewish Dem running for mayor of Louisville, is out on bail:

And, yes, the money was put up by fellow BLM activists:

This is insane, especially since his attorney is arguing that Brown has mental health issues:

And he’ll be under house arrest, not in a treatment facility:

His allies say he’ll be getting treatment at home, however:

Exit question: Please explain why January 6 protesters who did not commit any violence that day are still locked up:

***

