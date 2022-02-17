You can’t make this up. . .

Quintez Brown, the BLM and anti-gun activist accused of attempted murder after he allegedly fired four shots at Jewish Dem running for mayor of Louisville, is out on bail:

According to @WHAS11 @McSwineBNews, @BLMLouisville organizer Quintez Brown has officially been released from jail just shy of 4 hours after the @LouCommBailFund paid his $100K cash bond. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 17, 2022

And, yes, the money was put up by fellow BLM activists:

JUST IN: Black Lives Matter Louisville pays $100,000 cash bond to bail out 21-year-old attempted murder suspect, Quintez Brown, in attempted shooting of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg. DETAILS: https://t.co/vSxHL45F5C pic.twitter.com/J3VlW34WpW — Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) February 17, 2022

This is insane, especially since his attorney is arguing that Brown has mental health issues:

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

And he’ll be under house arrest, not in a treatment facility:

21 year old Quintez Brown walks out of the Hall of Justice after being released on home incarceration after allegedly shooting at Louisville Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg two days ago. Brown’s 100k bond paid in full cash by Louisville Community Bail Fund. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/Mn6MviYDas — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) February 17, 2022

His allies say he’ll be getting treatment at home, however:

An organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville said the team plans to have mental health resources for Quintez Brown to use after they bail him out.

https://t.co/PoTrXTnGUO — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) February 16, 2022

Exit question: Please explain why January 6 protesters who did not commit any violence that day are still locked up:

Pretty wild how you can get bailed out for attempting to assassinate a rival political candidate (whom you hate because of his ethnicity), but dozens of people remain incarcerated for trespassing on government property. https://t.co/8ZIUYRyfHj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video