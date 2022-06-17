Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is among some GOPers in the Senate who are working with Democrats to craft some new gun control laws:

Cornyn was the lead Republican of a group of 20 senators unveiling the framework for the landmark bipartisan gun legislation that, among other things, would attempt to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people by incentivizing red flag laws and closing the “boyfriend loophole,” while increasing scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21. If it passes as proposed, President Joe Biden said it “would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.” It would also mean that Cornyn’s legacy could soon be tied to such an effort. Whether the legislation ever becomes law remains to be seen. It is still being sorted out behind closed doors and as of Thursday, Cornyn told reporters that there was still no agreement. He signaled that negotiations were strained but said he was not abandoning the work.

Cornyn spoke at the Texas Republicans’ convention today in Houston, and it doesn’t sound like a lot of people in attendance are appreciative of his attempts to compromise on gun legislation with Chuck Schumer & other libs:

Well, sounds like Texas Republicans aren’t a fan of Cornyn’s anti-2A bill Entire convention center just erupted into boos when Cornyn took the stage pic.twitter.com/YUXHHijsOe — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) June 17, 2022

The senator received what could best be described as a smattering of applause amid some boos at the conclusion of his speech:

US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos. pic.twitter.com/m2Hua9WdrV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 17, 2022

Dang, that escalated quickly.

We don’t like our Constitutional rights infringed. Especially 2A which we given away so much already. — David (@Driver_OU812) June 17, 2022

Stay tuned!

